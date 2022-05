HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 26, 2022) – The next step in the ongoing renovation of Holland streets is being taken today. From 4:30 to 6:30 PM in the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place, there will be a public meeting and open house where city officials and Holland BPW staffers will be on hand to discuss next year’s planned reconstruction of 6th Street. From Columbia to River avenues, the roadway will be rebuilt, along with replacing infrastructure such as storm sewers and crosswalks. This may also include work along College and Columbia avenues north from East 8th Street, as well as extending College Avenue north past East 6th Street to accommodate the planned construction of a community outdoor ice skating rink at Window on the Waterfront Park.

