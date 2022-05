Mercedes held a presentation this week about how it plans to channel more than 75 percent of its investments toward C-Class-sized vehicles and up while simplifying the lineup of entry-level cars. Although some small models will be axed, the total number of available vehicles carrying the three-pointed star won't decrease. That's because the EQ family of fully electric models is in the midst of an expansion, with an EQE SUV coming later this year.

