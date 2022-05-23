In Pictures: Queen opts for buggy tour as Chelsea returns to regular May slot

The Queen made her traditional visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday as it returned to its regular May slot for the first time since 2019.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has mobility problems, used a buggy to tour the Royal Horticultural Society’s showpiece event which this year hosts gardens focusing on wildlife, wellbeing and floral displays to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen – who is not thought to have used a buggy at an official engagement for nearly a decade – got a first look at the floral and gardening extravaganza before it opens to members of the public.