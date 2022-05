Rams owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t back away from his obligations. Unless he does. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed last year that Kroenke is a “man of principle” who “doesn’t back away” at a time when reporting suggested that Kroenke was trying to back away from his promise to indemnify his partners regarding the litigation filed following the relocation of the Rams, a significant portion of the $790 million settlement has been foisted upon the league’s teams.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO