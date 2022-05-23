Two Marylanders Charged With Impersonating US Marshals: DOJ

United State Marshals Service Photo Credit: United States Marshals Service (Facebook)

Two Marylanders are facing hefty sentences after being with impersonating an officer and employee of the United States Marshals Service, the US Department of Justice said.

Antione William Tuckson, 37, of Waldorf, and Nijea Nicole Rich, 40, of Lexington Park, each face a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating a Deputy US Marshal, the DOJ said.

Tuckson also faces a up to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm while Rich faces up to five years for conspiring to impersonate an officer, the DOJ said.

“I commend Prince George’s County Police Department for their outstanding work and the tremendous support they have provided during this investigation,” said Johnny L. Hughes, U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland. “I could not be more thankful for their hard work and the incredible support we received from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

