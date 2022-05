Saudi Arabia hasn't been shy about buying up shares of major tech and gaming companies, but the country's latest move might hit everyday gamers a little close to home. Per a Bloomberg report, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) now owns 5 percent of Nintendo, arguably the most iconic gaming brand in the world. This makes the PIF the fifth-largest shareholder for the company. A Nintendo spokesperson told Bloomberg that they learned about the investment from news reports, which is... maybe not the best thing to tell a major business outlet.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO