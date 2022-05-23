ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightsen, CA

Suspected drunk driver allegedly kills horse, injures rider in California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2POA_0fngSVvI00
Police lights (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. — A suspected drunk driver allegedly killed a horse and injured a rider in California Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in Knightsen, California. KTVU says a driver allegedly hit and killed a horse. The rider on the horse was also injured. The rider was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The horse died at the scene, according to the East Bay Times. Contra Costa County Animal Control assisted in removing the horse.

KTVU says the car sustained a lot of damage but the driver was not injured.

The East Bay Times says California Highway Patrol officers saw signs of impairment from the driver. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The name of the driver has not been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody for Crash Injuring California Highway Patrol Officer

BERKELEY — A suspect in custody is believed responsible for injuring a California Highway Patrol officer in a hit and run accident. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 near University Avenue on May 24. Two CHP officers were assisting a disabled motorist at 12:46 a.m., when a Dodge Ram...
BERKELEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Hospitalized After Car Accident Involving Horse in Knightsen

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) reported that one party was injured in a crash involving a horse on Pastor Lane on the night of Friday, May 20, 2022. The traffic collision happened at Pastor Lane and Delta Road in Knightsen shortly after 9:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the California Highway Patrol.
KNIGHTSEN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Knightsen, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Knightsen, CA
Knightsen, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Harit Patel Killed in Bicycle Accident on Montrose Avenue [Fremont, CA]

7-Year-Old Biker Dies in Fatal Accident near Charleston Way. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m., in the 43000 block of Montrose Avenue on May 21. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Charleston Way shortly after. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the young bicyclist under unknown...
FREMONT, CA
crimevoice.com

MAJOR VEHICLE VS. PEDESTRIAN COLLISION HIT AND RUN

Originally published as a Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook post – “On May 17, 2022 at approximately 8:35 pm, SCPD officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Initial information indicated that the 16 year old male...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
FOX40

Stockton police: Suspect fired gun while trying to run from officers

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man they arrested Wednesday night had shot at officers and tried to escape.  On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Robert Legg.  Police said they tried to contact Legg on Wednesday for warrants, but he shot at them. Legg allegedly ran from them and hid in […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Drunk Driver#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Ktvu#The East Bay Times#Dui#Cox Media Group
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person Ejected In Crash Involving 5 Cars In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out. California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say. Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP arrest Vacaville man allegedly injuring officer in hit-and-run

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol arrested a Vacaville man  early Tuesday morning after he allegedly hit a CHP officer and drove off, leaving the victim with major injuries, CHP officials said. Jimmy Jimenez, 21, is in Santa Rita Jail and was expected to arraigned Wednesday morning following the crash just after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of University Avenue in Berkeley. A CHP officer was on the left side of a disabled vehicle when Jimenez in a Dodge Ram truck sideswiped the officer's patrol vehicle and hit the officer outside helping the disabled motorist, according to the CHP. An officer inside the patrol vehicle and the disabled motorist escaped injury. The injured officer was taken to a trauma center. Jimenez allegedly drove away after hitting the officer. CHP officers located Jimenez on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 80 at Pinole Valley Road. He was uninjured and asleep in the driver's seat of the Dodge, according to the CHP.Jimenez was taken into custody and is being held on $95,000 bail, according to jail records.
VACAVILLE, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Woman Dies After Crashing into Disabled Big Rig on Freeway

At about 1:25 pm Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries southbound State Route 99 just south of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved. One was a Buick...
TURLOCK, CA
Nationwide Report

49-year-old Francisca Delems and several others injured after a crash in Ione; Cassandra Suarez arrested (Ione, CA)

49-year-old Francisca Delems and several others injured after a crash in Ione; Cassandra Suarez arrested (Ione, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 49-year-old Francisca Delems as the victim who suffered injuries following a head-on collision that also injured several others on Monday night in Ione. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 11:08 p.m. on State Route 88 near Eggimm Lane [...]
IONE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Contra Costa Herald

East County police departments, CHP to conduct joint traffic enforcement May 27 to 29

Will focus on reckless driving and sideshows, plus conduct emissions inspections for illegal equipment. The Antioch Police Department in partnership with the Brentwood Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department, Oakley Police Department, and California Highway Patrol will conduct a joint traffic enforcement detail May 27 to 29, 2022. The joint operation will focus on reckless driving and sideshow activity in the East County and conduct vehicle emissions inspections. Any vehicles found with illegal emissions equipment will be referred to a California Smog Referee. This is in response to information provided by citizens regarding a planned sideshow event to take place in the East County area.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Off-Duty Officer Involved in Police Shooting in Oakland: PD

The Oakland Police Department said Wednesday it is investigating a police shooting involving an off-duty officer. No one died in the shooting, which happened in the 800 block of 35th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m., police said. According to the Oakland Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and searched...
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayca.com

Police say one man attacked three women in less than 10 hours

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with three violent attacks on women across San Francisco in less than 10 hours. We reported two weeks ago on the first of the three attacks, where a 28-year-old woman was accosted and strangled by a man at Sunnydale Avenue and Desmond Street around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

CalTrans Vehicle Involved in Crash on State Route 4 in Stockton

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a two-vehicle collision in Stockton on the afternoon of Monday, May 23, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place shortly before 3:50 p.m. on eastbound State Route 4 near the Filbert Street offramp and involved a CalTrans dump truck.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found fatally shot in SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy