Memorial Day TV sales have landed: save hundreds on Samsung, LG, and more

By Patrick Farmer
 12 hours ago

The weekend has finally arrived, and with it, loads of new Memorial Day sales and great deals on premium electronics and smart TVs. Ahead of the US holiday on Monday, a wide variety of retailer giants like Amazon and Best Buy are seriously discounting their smart TVs, and this page features some of our favorite offerings.

And trust me: these deals are no joke. I'm talking about record low prices for products like the LG OLED C1 series, which we called "the best TV for the PS5". Right now you can snag that one for just $1,596.99 at Amazon (that's a whopping 36% off). Or if you want something really cheap, Best Buy is currently selling an Insignia F20 Series Smart TV for just $99.99 . Indeed, no matter your budget, there is probably a great deal just waiting if you're in the market for a smart TV.

You can find links to these deals and others below, and don't forget to check back later this weekend — we'll be regularly updating this page until Memorial Day, and you never know when another jaw-dropping TV deal might appear. If you want to see absolutely every deal that's available, you can also follow the links below to see the retailers' complete Memorial Day offerings.

Best Memorial Day 2022 TV sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pcUW_0fngQTEG00

LG OLED C1 Series 65" Smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

This LG smart TV comes with a beautiful and immersive 65-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a highly intelligent game optimizer that makes it one of the best gaming TVs that you can buy today. Since it first appeared on store shelves last year, the price has fluctuated quite a bit, but this Memorial Day sale brings it to the lowest price we've ever seen. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wofTk_0fngQTEG00

Toshiba Class M550 Series 65" Smart Fire TV: $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Boasting another record low price, this Toshiba Class M550 smart TV is now half off at Amazon, just in time for Memorial Day. The 65-inch television uses Toshiba's powerful 4K engine to deliver beautiful picture quality, and hands-free Alexa compatibility makes controlling the TV as easy as pie. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sF8jt_0fngQTEG00

Omni Series 65" Amazon Fire TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Complete with 4K UHD picture quality and a generous 65-inch screen, this Amazon Fire TV will make every movie night feel like a trip to the theater. For Memorial Day weekend, Amazon is dropping $330 off the retail price, resulting in a generous discount of 40%. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9a7E_0fngQTEG00

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,999.99 $2,999.99 at Samsung

This premium smart TV from Samsung boasts full 8K resolution on a 65-inch screen with a practically invisible bezel, and you can currently get the 2021 model for a whopping $2,000 dollars off the retail price. Those savings are instantly applied to your purchase, but you could potentially save even more if you trade in an old device. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQwy5_0fngQTEG00

Insignia Class F20 Series 24" Smart Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a cheap, simple smart TV without all of the bells and whistles of more premium models, this deal from Best Buy is unmatched. This Insignia F20 Series TV features solid 720p HD resolution and Alexa voice control compatibility, and right now you can pick one up for just $99.99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYxri_0fngQTEG00

Vizio 55" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $827.38 $384 at Walmart

Boasting brilliant 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10, this Vizio Smart TV is guaranteed to take your home theater setup to the next level. Ahead of Memorial Day on May 30th, Walmart is dropping over $400 off the retail price, making this smart TV deal too good to pass up. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zgp7n_0fngQTEG00

Sony 50" Class KD50X80J Ultra HD Smart Google TV: $999.95 $599.99 at Walmart

This Sony TV features a 4K HDR processor for consistently smooth and immersive picture quality, while its built-in Google Assistant makes browsing movies and TV shows a breeze. Walmart has just sliced nearly $400 off the retail price, so it's worth picking one of these up before it's too late. View Deal

Still in the mood to shop after picking out your new TV? There are also huge Samsung Memorial Day sales and Dell Memorial Day sales live right now that are definitely worth checking out.

