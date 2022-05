Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7, "Plan and Execution."Well, those crazy kids did it. After months of meticulous planning, plus a last-minute adjustment, Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill and Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler pull off the most devastating scam seen in the entire run of Better Call Saul, managing to convince Patrick Fabian’s Howard Hamlin of a different plot that didn’t exist and getting him to completely embarrass himself and tank mediation on the Sandpiper case in the process. To do so, at the end of the prior episode, Kim turns away from the opportunity to expand the good work she is doing for clients trapped in an unjust justice system. It isn’t about the money or setting things right such as half-hearted justifications long gone. Kim throws it all away so that she and Jimmy can get back at Howard. In this week's mid-season finale, simply titled “Plan and Execution,” the audience is left with a persistent knot in our collective stomach as we remained uncertain about whether this will all come together.

