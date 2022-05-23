Bonita “Bonnie” Nienhuis

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – There has been a second stabbing incident in the same general vicinity on Holland’s North Side in a three-day period. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies, Holland Public Safety police officers and AMR ambulance staffers were dispatched to a residence on Westwood Lane, in the vicinity of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street on Holland’s North Side, around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. That was where a verbal argument between a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Holland, turned violent, with the older man stabbing the younger victim several times in the abdomen.

