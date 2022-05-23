ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Bonita “Bonnie” Nienhuis

By Patty Vandenberg
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonita “Bonnie” Nienhuis, age 82, of Zeeland was called home to be with Jesus on Friday, May 20, 2022. Her family rejoices in the knowledge that she is spending eternal life with her Lord and Savior. Bonnie lived in the Holland/Zeeland area her whole life. She worked...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Holland Police Log May 25-26, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Zeeland Police Incident Log May 19-24, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
ZEELAND, MI
whtc.com

Second Stabbing Incident in Three Days Reported on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – There has been a second stabbing incident in the same general vicinity on Holland’s North Side in a three-day period. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies, Holland Public Safety police officers and AMR ambulance staffers were dispatched to a residence on Westwood Lane, in the vicinity of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street on Holland’s North Side, around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. That was where a verbal argument between a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Holland, turned violent, with the older man stabbing the younger victim several times in the abdomen.
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Zeeland, MI
Obituaries
City
Holland, MI
City
Ashley, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Holland, MI
Obituaries
whtc.com

UPDATE: Suspect Arraigned in Tuesday’s North Side Stabbing Incident

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 26, 2022) – A 31-year-old Holland man remains in the Ottawa County Jail after an arraignment on charges stemming from a Tuesday evening stabbing incident on Holland’s North Side. Oscar Corona Lopez was ordered held on a million dollars bond following a Thursday hearing...
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Upton visits Abbott Nutrition Facility in Sturgis

STURGIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Representative Fred Upton of St. Joseph, on Wednesday, May 25, released the following statement after visiting the Abbott Nutrition infant formula facility in Sturgis MI, which is located in his district. “Though temporary relief is arriving to help families, the solution to the...
STURGIS, MI
whtc.com

Holland City Council Holds Special Meeting & Work-Study Session Tonight

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – The Holland City Council has one business matter to take care of before talking about the past and the future this evening. In a special 6 PM meeting ahead of the regularly-scheduled work-study session, the Tulip City’s governing board is expected to formally set a public hearing for next Wednesday, June 1st, ahead of a vote on the proposed Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for Fiscal 2023.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy