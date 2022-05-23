Hearing Postponed for Teen Charged in Green Bay Homicide
By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
3 days ago
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A hearing was postponed Monday on whether charges should be dismissed against a 15-year-old charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting at a west-side pharmacy. Jeremiah Robinson allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18...
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lena man has been convicted in a 2019 crash that killed a woman in Oconto County. On May 25, Travis J. Ragen, 33, pleaded no contest to a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. As part of a plea agreement, charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and Homicide by Use of Vehicle with PAC were dismissed.
Bail was set at $50,000 cash this afternoon for a 36-year-old Manitowoc man who’s accused of stabbing his cousin early Wednesday morning. Charges recommended to be filed against Ryan A. King include Attempted First-Degree Homicides and Two Counts of False Imprisonment. Officers were called to a residence on South...
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A motorist was convicted for a fatal drunken driving crash, and will be sentenced July 29. Travis Ragen, 33, pleaded no contest Wednesday to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for the November 2019 crash which killed Melissa Cota. Ragen was also convicted...
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Oshkosh Police are investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business. Detectives have been investigating a business called Oriental Spa, which is located at 1000 Oregon Street. Video surveillance revealed that only men were entering and exiting from that business. A search warrant was served at that location and two females were located inside along with $1,325.00.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a physical fight between 6 to 7 teenagers. According to a release, preliminary information has led officers to believe a 15-year-old Woodworth Middle School student was riding his bike home when he was confronted by three teenagers in the area of South National Avenue and East 2nd Street.
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Two Rivers teacher charged with having a sexual relationship with a student told police she hoped for a long-term future with the teen, according to charges filed Thursday. Rebecca Kilps, 34, is charged with three counts of sexual assault by a school staff...
Three of four defendants facing charges in a Manitowoc drug bust appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for bail hearings. 53-year-old Brent Boeldt of Manitowoc is charged with being Keeper of a Drug House, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Four counts of Felony Jumping. 26-year-old Kelsey M. Tolman of Two...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 Oshkosh homicide Wednesday. Erice Grady was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. He was found guilty at a March jury trial. Police say Grady shot...
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old are in custody following a series of fights near Woodworth Middle School on Wednesday. Police responded to a fight near S. National Avenue and E. 2nd Street. The investigation into the circumstances that led to the fight is...
Charles R. Vallejo Jr., 68, Manitowoc, Possession of Methamphetamine on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence Withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Provide DNA sample; 6) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) pay court costs.
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, May 25, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
MARINETTE (WLUK) – Competency concerns have again been raised for Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, the man convicted last year for the 1976 murders of David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys. Vannieuwenhoven, 85, is serving back-to-back life prison terms for the murders at McClintock County Park. He is currently housed at the Oshkosh...
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – For the fourth time in 2022, the bathrooms at Fireman’s Park have been vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the person responsible for the damage has been caught, “thanks to the cameras in the park and the due diligence of the Campbellsport Police Department.”
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police were called when Foxview Intermediate School received a threat against several students there. The superintendent and Foxview principal say it was a credible threat made by another student, according to a letter to parents obtained by Action 2 News. Local law enforcement...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A young woman was approached by an unknown man in Oshkosh who offered to give her a ride home, according to Officer Kate Mann. The incident occurred at the intersection of West 17th Avenue and Delaware Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was walking when...
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Waupaca County. At about 5:13 a.m., the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 161 west of County Highway E in the Township of Helvetia. The Sheriff’s Office says a...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bar in Green Bay that allegedly leads the city in disturbance calls and recently had a security staff charged with sexual assault could soon have its liquor license taken away. During Monday’s Protection and Policy Committee meeting, Duel Sports Bar & Grill’s liquor...
Comments / 0