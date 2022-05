MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two serious crashes in the same spot in a northeast Memphis neighborhood have left several cars damaged and one woman without her leg. Neighbors on are blaming excessive speeding on Hillshire for the wrecks. It was around 7 a.m. on May 18, 2021, on Hillshire near Whitebark, when Shelby McDonald was hit […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO