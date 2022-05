The Ford F-150 has long been a popular target among new vehicle shoppers, but it’s a hot commodity in the used vehicle market, too. In fact, the F-150 is one of the most financed used vehicles on the market, and is a solid value in that regard to boot, even in today’s world. Part of the reason for that is the fact that the Ford F-150 is inherently reliable, as it was recently singled out as one of the top vehicles expected to last 200k miles or more, a point that’s driven home by the more than 16 million Ford F-Series pickups currently on the road. However, as it turns out, the Ford F-150 is also among the top used vehicles on the market with the largest price disparities in the U.S. according to new data from iSeeCars.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO