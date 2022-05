Woking,United Kingdom - May 27, 2022 /PressCable/ — Today, the boiler repair experts at Mulgas spoke more about their boiler repair Richmond service, which is now available for residents of Richmond and surrounding areas. Broken boilers are surprisingly common, and given their importance in the home, it would be right to assume they were built to last a lifetime…but this isn’t the case. Thankfully, the majority of broken boilers can be fixed really easily and Mulgas can do this for residents in a timely manner. They boast a repair count of 50 boilers per day from new customers.

