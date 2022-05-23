ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City celebrate and Zlatan adds to his trophy haul – Monday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 23.

Football

Manchester City were celebrating winning the Premier League title.

Jack Grealish joined Gucci.

Bruno Fernandes admits things could have gone better.

Jordan Henderson saluted the departing Divock Origi .

Liverpool’s players responded after missing out on the title.

Richarlison says lessons must be learnt.

Kalvin Phillips thanked the Leeds fans.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic added to his trophy cabinet.

Bastian Schweinsteiger took a trip down memory lane.

The Premier League looked back.

Golf

Justin Thomas won the US PGA after a comeback that was among the biggest ever.

Lee Westwood reflected on a tough week.

Ian Poulter shared a tribute to his son.

Formula One

Alex Albon did not enjoy his weekend in Barcelona.

James Child believes coming out has made him a better referee

It will be a proud family occasion for James Child when he takes charge of his first Challenge Cup final on Saturday as he revealed coming out has made him a better referee.Child’s parents Colin and Patricia stopped going to matches after witnessing widespread abuse towards players and referees from the terraces but they have been encouraged by the progress the game has made towards inclusivity.The spectators at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the showdown between Huddersfield and Wigan will also include Child’s fiance Steven and their young son Harris.👤 James Child has been appointed as referee for the 2022...
RUGBY
