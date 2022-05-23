ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osama Bin Laden’s niece defends ‘ultra MAGA movement’ on Steve Bannon’s podcast

By Johanna Chisholm
 3 days ago

Osama bin Laden ’s niece, Noor bin Laden, voiced her support for the so-called “ultra MAGA movement” in the US while appearing on Steve Bannon ’s podcast this week.

Ms bin Laden, 35, was a guest contributor on the far-right instigator’s podcast, The War Room , on Monday and shared her views with her host from her home of Switzerland about the global “elite” she said were descending on the Swiss Alps village of Davos this week for the annual World Economic Forum.

“Do you think they’re fearful of this uprising or do you think they feel we’ve got this and we just have to power through?” Mr Bannon asked his guest about whether the corporate executives, government officials and other VIPs attending the conference should feel about former US president Donald Trump ’s MAGA movement.

“They have no choice but to power through, they’re like a bulldozer,” she said of the international organisations who will be represented at the annual conference, comparing institutions like the United Nations and the WEF at one point to “vehicles” for a “mass-surveillance state”.

“This is why president Trump was such a huge thorn and is such a thorn and the entire ultra MAGA movement is such a huge thorn to them.”

Ms bin Laden is no stranger to rooting for the one-time commander-in-chief, who famously said during an interview ahead of the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 that her uncle wasn’t a “monster” and only “had one hit” .

Bin Laden created Al Qadea, a group listed as a terrorist organisation by the US and is responsible for the 11 September 2001 attacks on the World Trade Centre that killed at least 2,996 people on US soil.

The outspoken Trump supporter went on during her interview with Mr Bannon to pull another page from the MAGA classics, launching into an attack of the so-called “globalist” elites attending the conference in-person after a two-year hiatus as being responsible for the “steal of the 2020 election”.

“I think judging by the intensification of the attacks and the blatant blatant farcical steal of the 2020 election and all the different efforts,” they are afraid of the ultra MAGA movement, she said.

Before closing her segment with the conspiracy-wielding podcast host, Ms bin Laden spoke of how the MAGA movement is no longer considered a small, quiet minority, but quoted Mr Bannon’s frequent tagline, calling them “the silent majority”.

“You say we are the silent majority,” Ms bin Laden said. “We have reached a critical mass where enough of us are completely awake to what they are trying to do and we are enough that we will not let this happen and I think they are worried.”

This was Ms bin Laden’s second appearance on Mr Bannon’s podcast in the past few weeks, with her previous interview with the former Trump adviser garnering similar attention for controversial remarks.

During a 6 April segment of Mr Bannon’s show, Ms bin Laden defended the 6 January Capitol riot attendees as “patriots” and their subsequent criminal proceedings for breaking the law as proof of them being “political prisoners”.

She then went on to praise far-right Republican lawmakers who have avowed their support for the Capitol rioters.

“We can be really grateful for representatives—you know, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Gaetz and Ron Johnson amongst the handful who are defending and standing up and speaking about these political prisoners," Ms bin Laden said.

Ms bin Laden has frequently strived to court favour with Mr Trump. In her first-ever interview with American press in 2020, she told the New York Post that the country should re-elect the former US president to become a two-term leader as, she believed, only he could prevent another 9/11.

And then last summer, the 35-year-old trolled US president Joe Biden ahead of a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Geneva by standing on a boat in the Swiss country waving a flag emblazoned with the words “Trump Won”.

Davos is playing host to the glitzy World Economic Forum for the next week, resuming the in-person conference for the first time after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which also delayed this year’s meeting from its usual winter slot because of uncertainty over the omicron variant.

The Independent

Ship expands Iran Revolutionary Guard's reach to new waters

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is building a massive new support ship near the strategic Strait of Hormuz as it tries to expand its naval presence in waters vital to international energy supplies and beyond, satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press show.The construction of the Shahid Mahdavi provides the Guard a large, floating base from which to run the small fast boats that largely make up its fleet designed to counter the U.S. Navy and other allied forces in the region. Its arrival, however, comes after a series of setbacks for both the Guard and Iran's regular navy, including...
MILITARY
The Independent

China and Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea

China and Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution sponsored by the United States on Thursday that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea for its spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches that can be used to deliver nuclear weapons.The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-2 and marked a first serious division among the five veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N.’s most powerful body on a North Korea sanctions resolution.A united Security Council imposed sanctions after North Korea’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years in a total of 10 resolutions seeking...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered

All of the $2.3 million stolen from the Wisconsin Republican Party by hackers just before the 2020 presidential election has been recovered, including nearly $600,000 obtained by the FBI and given back to the party last month, the state party chairman said Tuesday.The state GOP noticed suspicious activity on Oct. 22, 2020, and contacted the FBI a day later, less than two weeks before Election Day. The party determined that the money had been taken from the account it was using to help try to reelect President Donald Trump. He went on to lose Wisconsin to President Joe Biden...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

US wins latest legal battle to seize Russian yacht in Fiji

The United States on Friday won the latest round of a legal battle to seize a $325-million Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji, with the case now appearing headed for the Pacific nation's top court. The case has highlighted the thorny legal ground the U.S. finds itself on as it tries to seize assets of Russian oligarchs around the world. Those intentions are welcomed by many governments and citizens who oppose the war in Ukraine, but some actions are raising questions about how far U.S. jurisdiction extends.Fiji's Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed an appeal by Feizal Haniff, who represents the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, failed in the Senate as Republicans blocked a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on difficult questions surrounding hate crimes and gun safety.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tried to nudge Republicans into taking up a domestic terrorism bill that had cleared the House quickly last week after mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and a church in Southern California targeting people of color. He said it could become the basis for negotiation.But the Thursday vote failed along...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Iraqi lawmakers pass bill criminalizing any ties with Israel

Iraqi lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill criminalizing normalization of ties and any relations, including business ties, with Israel. The legislation says that violation of the law is punishable with the death sentence or life imprisonment. The law was approved with 275 lawmakers voting in favor of it in the 329-seat assembly. A parliament statement said the legislation is “a true reflection of the will of the people.” Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose party won the largest number of seats in Iraq’s parliamentary elections last year, called for Iraqis to take to the streets to celebrate this “”great...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

