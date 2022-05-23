ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beer events are pouring into Historic Bethlehem

By Craig Larimer, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Johann Sebastian Goundie's "Old Monocacy Ale," brewed by Christopher Bowen, was served at Bethlehem's 275th Anniversary Gala at Hotel Bethlehem in 2016. APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/The Morning Call/TNS

Lehigh Valley beer was born in Bethlehem. It’s a fact.

In the mid-1700s, early Moravian settlers built breweries in their Christmas City community near Monocacy Creek and around the corridor now known as Main Street.

Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites is hosting two tasty new programs to celebrate these experiences. And soon, curious folks who are thirsting for more can learn about how brewing got its start in our region.

Here’s what we know about the events:

Bars of Bethlehem Tour

Enjoy a walking tour along Main Street that explores Bethlehem’s drinking history, including visits to the 1810 Goundie House (where the city’s first brewer, Johann Sebastian Goundie lived and made beer), the Single Brethren’s House (the site of Bethlehem’s first brewery), Lost Tavern, Red Stag Pub, and the Sun Inn. The tour will begin at the Goundie House with a free drink and continues for approximately 90 minutes.

Historic Bethlehem explains: “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! In colonial times, alcohol was believed to help the sick, enliven the elderly, and strengthen the weak. For many colonists, a morning tankard of hard cider, or a lunchtime draught of ale soothed the stomach and helped get people through the day.”

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: 1810 Goundie House, 501 Main St, Bethlehem

Details: The tour begins at the Goundie House with a complimentary drink and continues through town

How much: $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members

Tickets and info: historicbethlehem.org 610-882-0450

Build-a-Beer

Led by Dr. Lloyd Ackert of Drexel University, this program will allow you to customize your own “beers” with ingredients including malts, hops, and spices.

Afterward, you can put your nose to the test by using your olfactory powers to figure out what other people added to their “brews.”

The winning recipe (based on a smell test) will be specially brewed by Dr. Ackert — an experienced home brewer.

In addition to being an experienced homebrewer, Dr. Ackert is a Teaching Professor in the Drexel University Department of History, and a Research Associate at the Academy of Natural of Drexel University.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. June 9

Where: 1810 Goundie House, 501 Main St, Bethlehem

How much: $30 for nonmembers and $25 for members

Tickets and info: historicbethlehem.org 610-882-0450

