ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford Creek Week Returns June 4-11

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 3 days ago

From June 4-11, the City of Greensboro will celebrate Guilford Creek Week, a collaborative effort with the City of High Point, NC Cooperative Extension, Stormwater SMART, and Guilford County along with, local businesses and nonprofits to emphasize the importance and benefits of clean and healthy local waters.

To cultivate an appreciation for local waterways, the City’s Field Operations, Library, Parks and Recreation, and Water Resources departments will host environmental education sessions for middle school girls, a Lake Higgins cleanup, and much more.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CreekWeek for details of the City’s events and www.guilfordcreekweek.org for a full listing of all local area events.

Questions? Contact Laine Roberts at 336-373-4601.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Society
Guilford County, NC
Government
City
High Point, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Water Resources#Nc Cooperative Extension#Field Operations
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

116
Followers
590
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy