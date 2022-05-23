Guilford Creek Week Returns June 4-11

From June 4-11, the City of Greensboro will celebrate Guilford Creek Week, a collaborative effort with the City of High Point, NC Cooperative Extension, Stormwater SMART, and Guilford County along with, local businesses and nonprofits to emphasize the importance and benefits of clean and healthy local waters.

To cultivate an appreciation for local waterways, the City’s Field Operations, Library, Parks and Recreation, and Water Resources departments will host environmental education sessions for middle school girls, a Lake Higgins cleanup, and much more.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CreekWeek for details of the City’s events and www.guilfordcreekweek.org for a full listing of all local area events.

Questions? Contact Laine Roberts at 336-373-4601.