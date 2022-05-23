ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Joy Phillips Strickland

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY - Joy Phillips Strickland, age 75, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Wellmont Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee. Joy was born March 6, 1947, in Texarkana, Texas to the late Otha Fulton Phillips and Nellie Faye Lurry Phillips. After graduating from Texas High...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Steve Conerly

JOHNSON CITY - Steve Conerly, 85, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. Steve was born in Spring Creek, LA to the late JT and Myrtle Conerly. Steve was a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel. He received his master’s...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roberta Futrell

JOHNSON CITY - Roberta Futrell, age 82 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Harry and Lillie Brewer Ashley, born to them on October 18, 1939 in Coalfield, Tennessee. Roberta was a very caring and loving mother. She was very involved in many association activities, such as the Holston Valley Baptist Association Hospital Ministry and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church. She united in marriage to Rev. Tommy Futrell, who pastored Southside Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee for eighteen years. Rev. Futrell also pastored Candies Creek Baptist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee and also Dyllis Baptist Church in Roane County, Tennessee. Before retiring, Roberta worked as a beautician. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Robert L “Bob” Weaver

Robert L “Bob” Weaver, 71, passed from this life on May 23, 2022. A giant of a man in spirit, Bob spent his life trying to care for those around him. He met the love of his life, Linda, at David Lipscomb University in 1968. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage. As they would both tell you, not every year was easy, but they were all filled with love and laughter. They had two daughters by blood - Rebecca and Adrienne - but had many more by choice, including Dawn Zeoli, Sharon Miller, and Caryn Hein.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tessa Susan D’Angelo Chatelain

Tessa Chatelain, 67, passed of pancreatic cancer on Thursday, May 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. Tessa was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 10, 1955 to Michael and Catherine D’Angelo. Tessa was married to O’Brien Chatelain and together they raised three children. Having experienced a dysfunctional home as a child, Tessa determined to provide her children with a loving, stable home and she succeeded. She was an attentive, protective, supportive mother. Her joy was her children and grandchildren.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sue Sparks Wilson

JOHNSON CITY - Sue Sparks Wilson, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on May 25 after a brief illness. She was of the Baptist faith and lifelong member of Ninth Street Baptist Church in Erwin, Tenn. She is preceded in death by her parents Floyd D. Sparks and Beatrice Ford...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Florence Heaton

WATAUGA - Florence Heaton, 78, Watauga, went to Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior, on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer. Florence was a native of Black Wolfe, WV, and been a resident here for most of her life. She was a...
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Howard Payne Ledbetter

FALL BRANCH - Howard Payne Ledbetter, 93, of Fall Branch, passed away on May 19, 2022, at Franklin Woods Hospital. Howard was born I Fall Branch and spent childhood years in Johnson City and the Lamar community. He was born July 16, 1928, to William Roy and Sarah Justine Payne Ledbetter.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Person
David Strickland
Person
St. Mary
Johnson City Press

Covenant Presbyterian to celebrate Pentecost on June 5

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, will celebrate Pentecost on Sunday, June 5, with an outdoor service and picnic. Pentecost is the Christian Church’s annual celebration of the coming of the Holy Spirit. “Pentecost is the birthday of the church,” the Rev. Maggie Rust, Covenant’s pastor, said. “So, we...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Eddie Hobert Street Jr.

Eddie Hobert Street Jr. went peacefully to be with the Lord Sunday morning May 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Born October 22, 1940, in Johnson City, he was preceded in death by his parents Helen Story Street and Eddie Hobert Street, and sister Betty Street Jones. Eddie “Ed” is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Street Seehorn, wife of Jim Seehorn, and Glenda Street Willingham, wife of Kenneth Willingham. He is also survived by five children, Eddie “Tripp” Hobert Street III married to daughter in law Angie Street, and Julie Richey Street from his first marriage to Judy Richey Street as well as Amber Victoria Street, Stephen Matthew Street, and Michaela Jane Street from his second marriage to Jane Seward Street. Ed has one granddaughter, Ashton Street, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lastly, he is survived by his significant other, Judy King.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Roy Dean Jones

GRAY - Mr. Roy Dean Jones, age 79, Gray, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Roy was born March 8, 1943, in Washington County and the son of the late Lincoln & Margrette Hopson Jones. In addition to his parents, Roy was also preceded in death by his brothers, James “Buck” Jones, Jack Jones, Bill Jones, Gary Jones and a sister, Peggy Jones.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ronald Joe Edmondson

Ronald Joe Edmondson, 71, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his residence. A native of Johnson City, TN, Ronald was a son of the late Ruth Hardin and Orville Edmondson. He was also preceded in death by a brother. Mr. Edmondson proudly served his country in the Vietnam...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 26

May 26, 1887: The Comet ran an advertisement that was signed by C. H. Nimson, who was the superintendent of the Cranberry Coal and Iron Company. The advertisement read: “The Cranberry Coal and Iron Co. wants 50 to 100 good, steady men to work in the mines. None but steady, sober men need apply.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

The Rev. Vincent Dial remembered for his faith and mentorship

The Rev. Vincent Dial, a retired educator, community activist and pastor of Bethel Christian Church in Jonesborough, died Monday of pancreatic cancer. Local church and community leaders were remembering Dial on Tuesday as a devout spiritual leader, a tireless advocate for social justice and as a mentor who had a profound impact on the lives of Johnson City-area children for several decades.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watauga soldier to be remembered at Coca-Cola 600

Jefferson D. Davis, an Army veteran from Watauga who was killed during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, will have his name displayed on the No. 51 Ford driven by Cody Ware during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He is one of three Tennessee fallen veterans who will...
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

The Crooked Road Ramblers set to return to Carter Fold

HILTONS, Va. — The Crooked Road Ramblers will bring old-time music to the Carter Family Fold this weekend. The bluegrass band will perform at the Carter Fold on Saturday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons. The Crooked Road Ramblers are an old-time band from Southwest Virginia. The band...
HILTONS, VA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Johnson City Press

Lots of events in downtown Elizabethton this weekend

Things are always going on during the weekends in downtown Elizabethton during the warm months and that will certainly be true during the Memorial Day weekend, starting Friday with a 25th anniversary of a local business and ending on Monday with a Memorial Day observance at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Rev. Vincent M. Dial

Rev. Vincent M. Dial departed this life Monday May 23, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Rev Vincent M. Dial and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Prom royalty

Elizabethton High School's 2022 prom king and queen were Katie Heaton and Peyton VanHuss. Katie is the daughter of Felicia and Ronnie Heaton and Peyton is the son of Elana Hope and Chris Van Huss.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

