Where To Buy The Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

Once a mythical, seemingly-random collaboration of the 2000s, the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto is finally set to release stateside on May 26th. Created by Yuko Shimizu, Hello Kitty (full name Kitty White) covers the entirety of the “t-shirt for your feet”‘s upper, with the character’s enlarged bow landing on the top of the tongue. “University Blue” sets the stage for both Shimizu and Nike’s contributions to the pair, with “colorless” accents landing at the profile, midsole and spine, with the most latter component also donning the titular character’s face. Insoles and shoe boxes also nod to the Sanrio-owned figure.

