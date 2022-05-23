ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLikely due to issues with production and shipments, Jordan Brand was forced to celebrate a late Easter. So the Air Jordan 5 “Easter” is quite a few weeks delayed, but late is surely better than...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Lilac Pink To The Air Force 1 Low Next Nature

Nike’s Next Nature series continues to deliver the classic goods with a sustainable twist. The simple of formula of utilizing an all-white base with an accent color has proven to be a win for the Swoosh as pairs continue to fly off the shelves for the summer season. Another perfect pick-up for the hotter seasons is this Air Force 1 Low Next Nature in a lilac pink — the next color in the Next Nature series.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Infamous “Multi-Color” Returns On The Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

The absolute chokehold that Multi-colored Flyknit had on the sneaker game was indescribable. Once every few years, Nike creates a new colorway that sneaker fans simply can’t get enough of — the South Beaches, Breds, what have you — and in 2012, the inception of Flyknit added new dimension to the idea of color-blocking. Shoes were now built with materials made of a knits made of recycled materials, and rather than painting one piece, the uppers were now a blotchy blend of hues made of thousands of yarns.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Noah And Vans Vault To Drop A Batch Of Slip-Ons

Since 2015, Brendon Babenzien’s Noah has been championing the surf/skate/nautical aesthetic season after season, bringing forward bold solids and flannel patterns from head to toe. Still going strong today, the label — amidst its Spring/Summer 2022 collection — is ready to launch its next footwear collaboration with Vans Vault, delivering three unmistakable options of the Slip-On.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Various Shades Of Red Appear On The Nike KD 15

Kevin Durant may not be dominating the hardwood in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but that isn’t stopping him or his Swoosh family from offering the Nike KD 15 – his latest signature sneaker – in a handful of new styles. Seemingly a late (late) entry for Valentine’s...
APPAREL
#Air Jordan#Jordan Brand#Jumpman#The Air Jordan 1 Heritage#Europemay
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott x Nike CACT.US CORPORATION Footwear Releases Tomorrow

After an indefinite postponement following the tragic events of Astrofest in November of 2021, the releases of Travis Scott’s collaboration product with Nike have resumed as planned. An exclusive release through the travisscott.com website dotted the last week, but Nike SNKRS and select retailers across the globe have planned for a release on May 27th, 2022.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brushstroke” Streaked In Yellow

The Air Force 1 Low is quite literally a work of art, a notion metaphorically expressed with the latest “Brushstroke” collection of Air Force 1 Lows. First appearing in 2021 on a set of AF1 Lows and Air Jordan 1 Mids, that artful swipe of paint appears yet again on the Air Force 1 Low in a summer-ready yellow.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto

Once a mythical, seemingly-random collaboration of the 2000s, the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto is finally set to release stateside on May 26th. Created by Yuko Shimizu, Hello Kitty (full name Kitty White) covers the entirety of the “t-shirt for your feet”‘s upper, with the character’s enlarged bow landing on the top of the tongue. “University Blue” sets the stage for both Shimizu and Nike’s contributions to the pair, with “colorless” accents landing at the profile, midsole and spine, with the most latter component also donning the titular character’s face. Insoles and shoe boxes also nod to the Sanrio-owned figure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
sneakernews.com

The Nike SB Ishod Appears In Reddish Brown

Ishod Wair’s Nike SB signature shoe should get some nominations for the title of best new shoe of 2022. Although we’d like to see more special editions, collaborations, and limited issues, the SB Ishod has managed to sell out in an instant — and for good reason.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The New Balance 990v3 Made In USA “Sea Salt”

The second batch of Teddy Santis’ Made In USA essentials is set to arrive as the Aime Leon Dore founder presents a “Sea Salt” colorway on the three iconic models. The 990v3, arguably the most coveted of the 990 runner models, gets dressed in white leather uppers dubbed “Sea Salt”, accented by perfect hits of cream on the midsole and the signature NB silver. The retail price is slightly heightened to $210 – a bump of Hamilton proportions compared to the first “Rain Cloud” colorway.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

New Balance Readies The 1500 For The Made In UK 40th Anniversary

Thanks to JJJJound and Teddy Santis, those new to New Balance’s catalog mainly gravitate towards the 990 series as well as the 550. Few — if any — look at the 1500, a silhouette that deserves to stand beside even the brand’s most commercially successful product.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 “Light Chocolate”

Long teased and once indefinitely postponed, the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Light Chocolate” by Travis Scott is finally set to release globally on May 27th. As with other propositions, from the Cactus Jack team, the incoming pair features a material-led makeover, with functional and tactical panels and components covering Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1987. Detachable shrouds give the cross-training silhouette weather and dust-resistant capabilities, while stash pouches behind the tongue and at the spine allow wearers to store small items. “Light Chocolate” works in-tandem with a medley of other brown tones to create another pair of Travis Scott shoes rooted in the Texas-landscape that surrounding the 31-year-old artist growing up.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

This Nike Kyrie Low 5 “Multi-Color” Honors The Kings And Queens

Only recently becoming available at retail, the Nike Kyrie Low 5 has indulged in a number of debut colorways, from “Bred” to its very own contribution to the N7 collection. And here, the silhouette is now celebrating both kings and queens with its upcoming “Multi-Color” make-up.
RETAIL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB Continues Its Artful Approach In Blue

The Air Force 1 is one of several 70s and 80s silhouettes that are embedded into the history of basketball. Since 1982, the Air Force 1 has mightily served the sport — first on a performance standpoint and later on a lifestyle and fashion aspect that persists through the modern day. Since 2021, Nike’s EMB series has celebrated the crossover of hoops culture with a series of footwear releases inspired by signature patterns, materials, and motifs relating to the game. This Air Force 1 takes an artful approach by implementing a unique pattern on the interior motivated by the official lines of a basketball court.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 “Blood Orange” Is Ready For Summer

Over the last few months, the Nike Sportswear team has unveiled several of its propositions in fruit-related ensembles. The latest?: A Nike Air Max 90 inspired by the blood orange. Akin to other summertime offerings from the Swoosh, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a predominantly “colorless” look across its leather,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”

Now that Summer is finally here, we’ll be seeing a lot more of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG. Alongside the “Shattered Backboard” and “Mystic Navy,” the silhouette is also expected to arrive in “Bleached Coral,” which features brighter colors and more interesting materials relative to its aforementioned counterparts.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The “What The” Jordan Series Combines A Multitude Of Colors

The Jordan Series lifestyle shoe may not be anywhere near becoming Jordan Brand’s most sought-out silhouette, but it continues to appear in new styles. Recently, the model – which makes reference to Michael Jordan’s time playing minor league baseball – appeared in a multi-colored ensemble reminiscent of “What The” outfits that’ve graced Nike SB and Nike Basketball propositions in the past. Suede and canvas materials across the upper indulge in everything from blue and burnt orange hues to gradient finishes and animal prints, delivering one of the more eye-catching color ensembles to grace a Jumpman-branded pair in recent memory. Underfoot, sole units keep things relatively simple, allowing the upper’s disparate arrangement to steal the show.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

NEW BALANCE 550

The NYC-based brand has earned a lot of credit for the 550 uprising. The New Balance 550’s modern day story doesn’t exist with Aimé Leon Dore, the New York City-based brand founded by Teddy Santis. In late 2020, ALD unearthed the outdated basketball sneaker from the archives and helped the masses see its worth. (Very fairy godmother-like, no?) Color combinations and blockings have switched up ever-so-slightly, but “aged” sole units have remained, allowing people in 2022 to enjoy the old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

