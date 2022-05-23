ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Sits Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Daza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. The 28-year-old will take a seat for the second...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Bumped from Mets series

Gibson will no longer start during the Phillies' weekend series against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Gibson was originally slated to start Sunday, but Bailey Falter will start Friday and push the rotation back a day. As a result, Gibson lines up to start Monday against the Giants, though that has not been confirmed by the team. Zach Eflin will start Saturday, with Zack Wheeler following in the series finale.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes yard again

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Wednesday against the Giants. Lindor was one of the few bright spots for the Mets, as he went yard in the sixth inning to record his eighth homer of the season. He has three home runs in his last 11 starts, also collecting 12 RBI and 13 runs scored in that span. Overall, Lindor has a .250/.337/.443 line across 205 plate appearances this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Exits with left knee contusion

McNeil was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants due to a left knee contusion, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil made a sliding catch in left field in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday but was shaken up since he crashed into the side wall. He was initially able to remain in the game but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the fourth. The 30-year-old went 0-for-1 prior to his departure and will have at least one day to recover since the Mets have a scheduled day off Thursday. If McNeil is forced to miss any additional time, Luis Guillorme should see an uptick in at-bats at second base.
MLB
numberfire.com

Rockies starting Elias Diaz at catcher on Thursday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Washington Nationals. Diaz will catch on the road after the Rockies benched Brian Serven against left-hander Patrick Corbin. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DENVER, CO
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose 2-1 to Brewers

The Padres dropped their second consecutive game to the Brewers on Wednesday, resulting in a 2-1 series loss for the Friars. Yu Darvish pitched 6 scoreless innings before running into trouble in the 7th, where he allowed 2 runs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Reaches base three times

Blackmon went 1-for-3 with two walks Wednesday against the Pirates. Blackmon has one hit in nine of his last 10 starts, but none have been multi-hit efforts. He's smacked two home runs in that span, also collecting four RBI and five runs scored. Overall, he has maintained a .221/.289/.393 line across 163 plate appearances on the season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Remains out of lineup

Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Returned to Triple-A

Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Punches out seven

Feltner allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision. Feltner was starting in place of Antonio Senzatela (back) and put together an impressive performance. He allowed a walk and double to begin the third frame -- both runners came around to score -- but he otherwise held Pittsburgh in check. Feltner has been impressive in two opportunities to make spot starts this season, maintaining a 14:4 K:BB across 10 innings despite a 5.40 ERA. He is currently projected to take at least one more turn through the rotation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jonathan Villar: Remains on bench

Villar isn't starting Wednesday against the Reds. Villar has gone 5-for-18 with a homer, two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over his last four games, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Christopher Morel will start at the keystone and lead off.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Tough loss against Brewers

Darvish (4-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Padres fell 2-1 to the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out seven. The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before stumbling, but the Padres' own troubles scoring runs left Darvish on the hook for the loss. He tossed 108 pitches (68 strikes) en route to his second straight quality start and seventh of the season in nine trips to the mound, and Darvish will take a 3.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB through 52.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Placed on injured list

Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutusgo was out of the lineup Wednesday for what appeared to be rest. However, he is apparently battling an injury that has yet to be disclosed. While Mason Martin has hit the ball well at Triple-A Indianapolis, Tucupita Marcano is reportedly being recalled by Pittsburgh in the corresponding move. While Tsutsugo is sidelined, Michael Chavis should be locked into playing time at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Headed back to Jacksonville

Dunand was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Dunand was recalled Sunday to provide infield depth as the Marlins faced a number of injuries. However, Joey Wendle (hamstring) was activated Thursday, which alleviated the need for Dunand. Across 11 plate appearances with Miami this season, Dunand has three hits and a home run.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Slugs first homer

Larnach went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers. Larnach took Rony Garcia yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the campaign. It was also his first hit since being activated from the injured list May 22. Larnach is in line to receive the majority of starts in left field, and he has maintained a .295/.341/.449 line with nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 85 plate appearances on the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

