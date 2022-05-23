Cardinals to be featured on in-season ‘Hard Knocks’

The Arizona Cardinals will be featured on the second installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks In Season.”

It’s the first appearance for the Cardinals on “Hard Knocks.”

The series will debut in November in the second half of the 2022 season. The in-season series debuted in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts.

“We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank (owner) Michael Bidwill, (general manager) Steve Keim, coach (Kliff) Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity,” said Keith Cossrow, NFL Films senior coordinating producer in the announcement.

The Detroit Lions will be featured in the preseason edition of “Hard Knocks” in August.

“Hard Knocks” premiered on HBO in 2001. Except for 2011, when the league had an offseason lockout, the show has followed at least one team every preseason since 2007.

–Field Level Media

