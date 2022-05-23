ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floretta (Flossie) L. Barnard Caverly, 82

 3 days ago

Floretta (Flossie) L. Barnard Caverly passed into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Dec. 15, 2021, at age 82, at her family home in Bigfork after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Floretta was born in Polson on Aug. 9, 1939 to Montana and Margaret Hahn Barnard. She was raised in Kalispell, Bigfork and Polson.

She married Kenneth E. Caverly on Sept. 22, 1956, and they had three children, Katherine, Karon and Kenneth L. They raised their family in Bigfork, Polson and Pablo, finally returning back to Bigfork.

Floretta worked as a waitress at the Pablo Cafe and the South Shore Inn in Polson. She also was a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson, and was later a homemaker for the Lake County Social Services for 25 years.

They moved back to Bigfork, and she worked at The Lakeview Care Center, Harvest Foods and The Korner Kitchen.

She was involved with the Bigfork 4-H for 26 years and the Bigfork Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister-in-law. She was a friend to everyone and would do anything for anyone. She was a caregiver — she loved caring for and helping people. She was quick to forgive and encourage. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was truly a beautiful soul.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Montana J. Barnard and Margaret Beatty; her husband of 48 years, Kenneth E. Caverly; daughter Karon Caverly; son-in-law Rodney Standley; great-grandson Sawyer Caverly; brother Robert Barnard; and brother-in-law James Caverly.

She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Standley; son Kenneth L. Caverly and great-grandchild Zack Caverly of the family home in Bigfork; brother Montana (Judi) Barnard of Deer Park, Wash.; sister Alice (LaVern) Clark of Libby; sister Christina Hall of Lincoln City, Ore.; brother Christ (Louise) Sarroff of Shelton, Wash.; sister-in-law and best friend Sherry Caverly of Bigfork; sister-in-law Penny Barnard of Quartzite, Ariz.; nine grandchildren: Paul Standley of Missoula, Shana (Bob) Wolfe of Lewiston, Idaho, Genny Cook (Jeremy Prior) of Wenatchee, Wash., Tim (Billie Sue) Caverly of Mineral, Wash., and Travis Caverly (Sonja Weaver) of Polson; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life for Floretta (Flossie) will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Bigfork, with a potluck gathering to follow at the Swan River Hall.

