Idaho Community Foundation grants $140K in east and southeast Idaho

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Judge Steven W. Boyce has granted a motion to continue Lori Vallow-Daybell’s trial from October 11, 2022 to January 9, 2023. Judge Boyce said in a 12 page document, “For reasons more fully set forth in the Court’s March 21, 2022 Memorandum Decision Denying Defendant’s Motion for Severance, filed in Daybell’s case, the Court concluded that the two defendants will be tried together. The State’s argument that an improper severance may occur if Defendant’s trial proceeds in October, 2022 is well founded. In order to preserve single trial, the Court would be required to advance Daybell’s trial to October. This could potentially deprive Daybell of necessary time to prepare for trial, wherein the Court has previously scheduled his trial for January, 2023, and his attorney has reasonably relied on that setting in his ongoing preparation.”

