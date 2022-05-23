ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Community Foundation grants $140K in east and southeast Idaho

By Eyewitness News 3
 3 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling more than $140,000 for east and southeast Idaho’s educational efforts and for landscaping, beautification and public recreation in the region. The education grants are from the Idaho Future Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation...

Recreate responsibly Idaho

UCON, Idaho (KIFI) – We have another another important safety message from state wildlife and parks officials. It’s the “recreate responsibly Idaho initiative.”. It teaches Idaho newcomers and tourists the ropes of how to properly take care of trails and campgrounds. Tips include cleaning up trash and...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 655 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 655 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Nominations open for Idaho’s outstanding volunteers and philanthropists

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Nominations are open for the annual Idaho Philanthropy Day awards. Each year, volunteers and philanthropists are honored for outstanding contributions to their communities. The virtual event will take place on Nov. 15 to recognize regional winners from eastern, northern and southwestern Idaho. “Idaho’s volunteers provide...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Falls blood drive set Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls will be hosting a blood drive this week. The drive takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 25 at the Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E. 17 St. S. and is open to the public. This drive will...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline announces new name

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline name has been updated, but the mission remains the same – to support Idahoans in emotional crisis. Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, a member of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s national network of over 200 call centers, is now the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline (ICSH).
IDAHO STATE
Gov. Gordon’s Education Initiative releases results from statewide survey

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon’s K-12 Education advisory group has released a report summarizing feedback it received from Wyoming residents interested in the future of education in the state. More than 7,000 Wyoming residents participated in the online survey and highlighted both the perceived strengths of...
WYOMING STATE
Gov. Gordon thanks law enforcement personnel for Ukraine donations

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Gordon has extended his appreciation to members of Wyoming’s law enforcement community for donating used equipment to assist the people of Ukraine. Coordinated by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the statewide effort involved outreach to multiple agencies across the state. The effort...
WYOMING STATE
Milling and paving operations in Snake River Canyon will cause delays

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Avail Valley Construction will be milling and paving on US 89 through the Snake River Canyon from mileposts 127 to 132 for the next six to eight weeks. Traffic during the day and evenings will be...
WYOMING STATE
National labs join together to drastically reduce carbon emissions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — In coordination with the U.S. Department of Energy, Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and three other national laboratories will lead the nation to net-zero carbon emissions by demonstrating clean energy solutions. The three other laboratories are National Energy Technology Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Lori Vallow-Daybell trial moved to January 2023

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Judge Steven W. Boyce has granted a motion to continue Lori Vallow-Daybell’s trial from October 11, 2022 to January 9, 2023. Judge Boyce said in a 12 page document, “For reasons more fully set forth in the Court’s March 21, 2022 Memorandum Decision Denying Defendant’s Motion for Severance, filed in Daybell’s case, the Court concluded that the two defendants will be tried together. The State’s argument that an improper severance may occur if Defendant’s trial proceeds in October, 2022 is well founded. In order to preserve single trial, the Court would be required to advance Daybell’s trial to October. This could potentially deprive Daybell of necessary time to prepare for trial, wherein the Court has previously scheduled his trial for January, 2023, and his attorney has reasonably relied on that setting in his ongoing preparation.”
IDAHO STATE
Cheney tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – Congresswoman Liz Cheney has tested positive for COVID-19. Cheney released the following statement:. “While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning. I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC’s guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming. I continue to pray for the people of Uvalde, TX, especially the mothers and fathers who have lost their little children in this horrific attack.”
WYOMING STATE
Soaring gas prices won’t put the brakes on Memorial Day travel

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As more than 39 million Americans prepare to travel this Memorial Day weekend, they can expect busy roads and crowded airports. According to AAA, nearly 224,000 Idahoans will make a holiday getaway, or about 22,000 more than a year ago. The travel boom comes as...
BOISE, ID

