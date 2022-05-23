ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos international history: Denver's record by country outside the U.S.

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England this fall, marking just the second time in franchise history that the Broncos will play a regular season game outside the United States.

Denver’s no stranger to playing overseas for preseason games, though. The Broncos have played eight international games in their history, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.

Regular-season overseas trips are also about to become more frequent for Denver as the league now requires every team to play at least one international game every eight years.

Here’s a quick look back the Broncos’ record in every country they’ve played in outside the U.S. since 1987.

Australia: 1-0

The Broncos defeated the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers 20-17 in Sydney during preseason in 1999.

Spain: 0-1

Denver lost to the Los Angeles (now Las Vegas) Raiders 25-22 in Barcelona during the 1994 preseason.

Germany: 0-1

Denver lost to the Miami Dolphins 31-27 in Berlin in a 1992 preseason game.

Mexico: 0-1

The Broncos have only played in Mexico once, losing 38-19 to the Dolphins during the 1997 preseason, but Denver seems poised to play a regular season game in Mexico City sometime within the next eight years.

Japan: 2-0

Denver beat the San Francisco 49ers 24-10 in 1995 and defeated the Seattle Seahawks 10-7 in 1990. Both games were preseason contests played in Tokyo.

England: 0-2

The Broncos’ first-ever international game was a 28-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London in 1987. Their most recent international game (and only regular-season trip overseas so far) was a 24-16 loss to the 49ers in London in 2010.

Broncos international record: 3-5

Denver’s international record isn’t great, but only one of the games was a regular-season contest. The Broncos will look to improve their regular-season international record to 1-1 when they take on the Jags in October. Also of note: Denver quarterback Russell Wilson is 1-0 in London.

