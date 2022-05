Rochester police are investigating what they call an "officer-involved" shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. It happened shortly after midnight on Dewey Avenue. Police are giving few details, but they say no officers are hurt and two male suspects are in custody with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects led police on a car chase that ended a few blocks away on Otis Street. Police plan to say more later this morning.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO