What's next for COVID-19 vaccines for youngest US children

 3 days ago
Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news.

Pfizer said Monday that three doses of its vaccine offers strong protection to those under 5. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two doses for the youngest kids.

But before the shots are available, health officials must analyze the safety and efficacy data from the company studies to decide whether to recommend the shots.

The first public meeting to discuss the shots is scheduled for mid-June.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

