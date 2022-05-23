'Lady in the Beer Glass' statue stolen from Lolo saloon

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the theft of a statue, "The Lady in the Beer Glass," from KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media the theft occurred on May 15. The suspects are believed to have been in a newer, dark gray Chevrolet pickup.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of the statue is asked to contact deputies at 406-258-4810, or call 911.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444 to report information.