Police looking for missing Washtenaw County woman with medical problems who left home Sunday night

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – Police in Washtenaw County are asking for help finding a woman with medical issues who went missing Sunday night.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Brenda Sandlin left her home on Russell Street in Ypsilanti Township around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

Sandlin left her purse, cell phone, car and car keys at home, which police say has never happened before.

Authorities say Sandlin has had recent medical problems that are cause for concern, though officials did not specify her conditions.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Brenda Sandlin or knows where she is to call 911 so she can get any medical care she may need.

At time of publishing, police had not released a photo or description of Sandlin.

