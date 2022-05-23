Detroit man drives on the sidewalk, kills woman, faces charges in hit-and-run

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit man has been arraigned on a pair of felony charges after it's alleged he drove recklessly, killing a Detroit woman.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 24-year-old Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez fled the scene following the deadly crash just before 5 p.m. on Monday, May 16.

Detroit police officers responded to the scene, at the intersection of Livernois Avenue and Dragoon Street, on a call about a pedestrian hit-and-run.

There officers found 32-year-old Iris Liciaga, lying unresponsive on the ground.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's alleged, prosecutors said, that Munoz-Gutierrez was driving southbound on Livernois when he ignored a curve in the road, which led him to drive on the sidewalk. He hit a parked car before hitting Liciaga, who was on foot.

Munoz-Gutierrez drove away, according to authorities, but turned himself in a Detroit Police precinct a few days later.

Munoz-Gutierrez has been charged with Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident When at Fault – Resulting in Death, and Reckless Driving Causing Death. Bond was set at $10,000/10% at his arraignment in 36th District Court on Saturday.

Munoz-Gutierrez's next court appearance is a probable cause conference, scheduled for May 31.