Join the McLean County Museum of History for the celebration of the 2022 History Makers during the gala on June 15th. Each year, the History Makers Gala recognizes long-standing residents whose outstanding, life-long contributions of time and talents have helped to make McLean County a better place to live. The honorees for the 2022 History Makers Gala include Deanna Frautschi and Alan Bedell, and Myra and George Gordon.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO