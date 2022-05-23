ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sueba Starts Houston Apartments Near Energy Corridor

By Realty News Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Sueba USA Companies, in partnership with Houston-based McCormack Commercial, is constructing a 370-unit apartment complex in West Houston. The Class A multifamily community, Kingfield Lofts, will be situated in west Houston, minutes from the Energy Corridor at 15915 Kingfield Drive near Highway...

