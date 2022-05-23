New Balance Adds Hiking Boot Elements to This 2002R Colorway

The Air Jordan 36 “Flight School” offers sneakerheads a trip down memory lane to the days of Spike and Mike, a Jordan Brand ad campaign that began in 1987. Spike Lee directed the spots while also playing the role of Mars Blackmon, a character from his first feature-length film She’s Gotta Have It. Similar to Spike himself, Mars is depicted as a fan of the Knicks and Air Jordans in the film. The relevant spot to this colorway finds Mars promoting “Flight School”, a place where one can “learn how to sign lotsa autographs” and “learn how to play golf in the offseason” alongside other classic Jordan references. Though the graphics found on this pair are pulled from an old Michael Jordan x Spike Lee x Nike trading card design based on the aforementioned spot.

