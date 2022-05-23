ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirms engagement to longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts ! The 32-year-old congresswoman took to Twitter to reveal the news following online rumors about taking the next step in her relationship.

The 32-year-old politician and activist wrote “It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes” and retweeted an article from Business Insider announcing the happy news.

She also revealed that her boyfriend proposed “about a month ago” in Puerto Rico, however the couple are still enjoying their engagement and have yet to announce more details about the upcoming wedding, including a date or location.

The pair first met at Boston University in 2011 when they were still undergraduate students. Riley was pursuing a dual degree in finance and sociology, while AOC studied economics and international relations.

The pair dated while in college and took a break after school. Roberts decided to move to Arizona but the couple would later reconnect and rekindle their romance when he moved to New York City.

And while Roberts prefers to keep his personal life private, fans of the congresswoman learned more about their relationship in the Netflix documentary ‘Knock Down the House,’ which followed her election campaign back in 2018.

Roberts can be seen on screen supporting his girlfriend, sharing words of encouragement and hugging her, even telling her at one point “I know you can (do this).”

