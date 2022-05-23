ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be getting this year's best processor

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenchmarks purportedly show the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a processor faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The GeekBench results show a 20-25% performance improvement over the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is also said to be 30% more power-efficient, which could...

www.androidcentral.com

