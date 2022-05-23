The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be getting this year's best processor

I've seen a number of older posts on this exact issue with different (LG?) phones but no solution. Here is what I wrote to LG and go no satisfactory reply:. I have, now, 3 LG G7s, model TM-G710TM. I just bought a new one to replace one of the originals that has been damaged. Both of the originals are still able to connect via USB to my PC to transfer files, but the new phone is not, even after doing all the updates. It will charge using the same cable I use to connect the other 2 but does not show in Windows. Also, there is no USB connection option in the Notifications area (on any of them) and when I go into the Developer Options and select USB Connection Options, the screen pops up for 1/10th of a second and disappears so I cannot select a different option (perhaps it is on Charging only but I can't really tell, it's too fast). Oh, and this same behavior happens on ALL 3 phones regardless of whether they are connected to the USB cable or not.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO