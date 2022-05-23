ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Denny Hamlin Says NASCAR Should Have Black Flagged All-Star Race Winner Ryan Blaney During Bizarre Ending

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quYwY_0fng15W100
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

What a mess…

Look, I’m as big of a NASCAR fan as they come, but even I have to admit that this year’s All-Star Race was a total shitshow.

From a confusing format that nobody could understand to a lack of action on the track, it seems like NASCAR has got some work to do on getting the All-Star Race back to being the exciting event for fans that it once was.

But that doesn’t mean that the race didn’t have ANY drama, because there was plenty of it there at the end.

Other than a couple of big crashes involving some major superstars in the sport, we can pretty much skip to the last couple of laps of the race when it comes to things worth talking about. And specifically, the race’s finish…or should I say, finishes.

Ryan Blaney was comfortably in the lead and on his way to victory in NASCAR’s All-Star Race, which was held at Texas Motor Speedway for the second year in a row.

But just as Blaney was about to take the checkered flag and head to victory lane to collect that cool $1 million check, NASCAR threw a caution flag for Ricky Stenhouse smacking the wall way behind the rest of the field.

Obviously that begs the question: What was the point of the caution? Stenhouse was in 12th when the caution came out, and the race would have been over so it wasn’t like the rest of the field would have had to drive through his debris with the entire field was well past him by the time the caution flag flew. And Stenhouse was able to keep rolling after hitting the wall, so it wasn’t a situation where the safety crews needed to get to his car immediately to check on him.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Twitter immediately after the caution flag came out to say what everybody else was thinking:

And after the race NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition Scott Miller even conceded that they probably shouldn’t have thrown the caution flag, seeming to blame the race director for being a little too trigger happy:

“I think everybody knows that we probably prematurely called that yellow flag. The way that works in the tower is that we’re all watching around the racetrack, and obviously the race director who has the button and makes the call is the final say of when the yellow gets put out.

We all watch, and we saw the car and mentioned the car against the wall, riding the wall down the back straightaway. And the race director looked up and I’m not sure what he saw but he immediately put it out.

So wish we wouldn’t have done that, but we did that, and we’ll own that we probably prematurely put that caution out.”

But the caution flag did come out before the leader, Blaney, took the checkered flag.

And in any other race, it wouldn’t matter. In a regular race, if the caution flag comes out after the leader has taken the white flag for one lap to go, the field is frozen and the race is over once the leader comes back to the checkered flag under caution.

The All-Star Race has different rules, though. And one of those rules is that the race has to end under green – so if a caution comes out before the checkered flag, there will be a two laps of “overtime” for a green-white-checkered finish.

Even if it comes out one second before the leader takes the checkered flag – which it did.

The problem, though, is that Blaney didn’t realize the caution had come out before he crossed the finish line, and had already dropped his window net to celebrate his win before he was told that the race wasn’t actually over.

I told you it was a mess.

Now obviously not having a window net to protect the driver in the event of a crash is a serious safety concern, and usually would result in a driver being black flagged to come down pit road so that his team could put the window net back up.

But Blaney struggled with the net and was able to get it latched himself – although it’s unclear whether it was fully latched, because the only person who would know that is Blaney himself.

Either way, NASCAR accepted that the window net was up, let Blaney maintain his position on the track, and once the green flag flew, he held off Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag – again.

Well obviously Denny wasn’t happy – and he’s never been one to hold back when he’s upset.

After the race, Hamlin said that NASCAR should have shown Blaney the black flag and made him come to pit road to put his window net back up:

“This isn’t a Denny Hamlin judgment call. I’m just saying whatever the rule is, let’s be consistent and play by the rule.

It’s unfortunate because he made a mistake. He should have won the race. He’s 100 yards from winning the race. But many cars have not won races because of green-white-checkered or because of a mistake on the restart at the end.

Those things happen. All I’m asking is that we know what the rules are and we play by ’em.”

But it wasn’t just playing by the rules that concerned Denny. He also pointed out that it could have been a dangerous situation if Blaney had wrecked and not had his window net in place:

“We nearly crashed off two, so when I send him headfirst into traffic and the window net’s down…I dunno. Then they’ve got a lawsuit on their hands.”

And Denny said there was no way that Blaney could have gotten the window net up on his own from inside the car:

“Inside the car, you can’t get it back up. It’s impossible. They’ve got those things so tight anyway.”

Denny insists that Blaney deserved the win, and that he’s not asking for charity, but he just wants NASCAR to play by their own rules – although he admitted that if he were in Blaney’s position, he would have done the exact same thing and stayed out until NASCAR made him come in.

For his part, Blaney said he understands where Denny’s coming from, and he would have said the same thing if the roles were reversed:

“I’d be upset too if I was in his position. I mean, you’re running second and the guy makes a mistake and puts the window net down and you’re expecting it to be handed to you and the leader get black flagged.

So I can understand his frustration for sure. But I’m obviously not gonna say I’m frustrated about it. We had the best car all night. We were leading by 3 seconds before the last caution.

But I can understand where he’s coming from. That’s just a product of running second compared to winning. He would be over the moon elated in my position if he won the race, and I would be ticked off just like he would if I was second, so it just kinda depends on the spot you are, so I can’t blame him.”

So yeah, it wasn’t a great night for NASCAR for more reasons than one, and I’m sure there will be some tough conversations at HQ about both what happened at the end of the race and about how to fix the All-Star Race going forward.

Because based on the reactions on social media, and the results from The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck’s weekly “was it a good race?” poll on Twitter (where currently 90% of responses have been “no”), something’s definitely going to need to change.

Comments / 6

Related
FanBuzz

Ty Dillon’s Wife Haley Is a Former NBA Dancer

Haley Carey has been extremely supportive of her husband Ty Dillon and his NASCAR career since the couple first started dating more than 10 years ago. But, Haley has also had an interesting career of her own. Let’s take some time to get to know a little bit more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Has Message For Cowboys Cheerleaders

Daniel Suarez is certainly enjoying this NASCAR season, but apparently driving isn't his only passion. On Sunday, Twitter user "@nascarcasm" posted photos of Suarez performing leg kicks. The photos were accompanied by message for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "@DCCheerleaders Hey just making sure you saw our driver @Daniel_SuarezG's audition for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Ricky Stenhouse
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The Spun

NASCAR Star Is Still Hoping To Race At Indy 500

The Indy 500 is this Sunday and it will have some extra starpower this year with NASCAR icon Jimmie Johnson competing in the iconic race for the very first time. But one NASCAR star who has always wanted to compete is pretty bummed that he won't be participating. In an interview for FOX: NASCAR, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch spoke about his previous attempt to compete in the Indy 500.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Joe Gibbs 'confident' Kyle Busch's sponsor and contract situation will be resolved by next season

Ever since longtime sponsor M&M's announced that they would leave NASCAR at the end of the 2022 season, the future of two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch has been uncertain. With no sponsor in place for 2023, Busch's continued role as the driver of Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 18 Toyota is not clear, and comments made by Busch in April only added to speculation about what might happen to one of NASCAR's biggest stars.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Texas Motor Speedway#Nascar Overtime
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Controversial Rule Change

NASCAR fans from around the racing world are upset about a controversial new rule for the sport. On Wednesday, NASCAR revised its previous rules for improperly installed wheels. Even if a wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be ruled a penalty. Here's the full rule description,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has 1 Main Concern For Jimmie Johnson

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a little worried about former NASCAR teammate Jimmie Johnson as he prepares to race in his first Indianapolis 500. Earnhardt will be on the call in Indy for NBC, and speaking to media members Tuesday, he expressed some concerns he has for Johnson going into the race.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

2 Favorites Named For Sunday's Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR fans are in for a treat this Sunday, as the Coca-Cola 600 will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It's quite tough to predict who'll come out on top this weekend, but two favorites have emerged. As of now, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson have the best odds to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
wolbbaltimore.com

NASCAR Driver Rajah Caruth Debuts New Race Car

*Winston-Salem State student and NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth will debut a new race car on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Per HBCU Gameday, Caruth will get behind the wheel of a WSSU-themed race car in the ARCA Menard’s series General Tire 150. This will mark the second time that he has driven an HBCU themed race car in a NASCAR event, according to the outlet. Virginia State University sponsored a car for Caruth in April for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NBC Sports

NASCAR works to avoid repeat of caution call at end of All-Star Race

NASCAR will put provisions in place this week to avoid a repeat of the end of last weekend’s All-Star Race. Elton Sawyer, NASCAR vice president of officiating and technical inspection, made the comment Tuesday during an appearance on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NASCAR stated...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Has Made A Notable Change To Its Rules

NASCAR has handed out several suspensions to prominent race teams this season due to improperly installed tires. With that said, the company has revised its rules regarding this topic. Moving forward, if an improperly installed wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be a penalty for the...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Charlotte Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the famed Coca-Cola 600 at the 1.5-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s NASCAR longest race. View the Charlotte qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

Kimi Raikkonen set for NASCAR return

The driver retired from F1 at the end of the 2021 season; Set for NASCAR Cup Series debut. Days ago, Trackhouse Racing announced Project 91. The car is a third entry from the team in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, the team isn’t using the traditional ladder system to fill...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Helio Castroneves is a man in full at Indy 500 as a businessman and budding team owner

INDIANAPOLIS – Helio Castroneves does his homework. It’s perhaps most overlooked about the effervescent “Dancing With The Stars” winner. The goofy cartoon character who can stroll into a Southern California steakhouse in disguise but then immediately command the room. The fence-climbing ball of energy who wakes up with a smile on his face according to teammates.
MOTORSPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

141K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy