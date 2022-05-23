ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagner talks 'incredible ride' to winning ACC Player of the Year

By Robert MacRae
 3 days ago
Before heading off the Charlotte for the ACC Baseball Tournament, Max Wagner talked about being named the ACC Player of the Year.

Wagner talked about the “incredible ride” the last season has been and how he went from not starting on opening day to ACC Player of the Year.

