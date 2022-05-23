Wagner talks 'incredible ride' to winning ACC Player of the Year

This promising tight end prospect from the Tar Heel State has seen the recruiting process pick up during the spring evaluation period. Clemson is one of the many schools that have made spring stops by (...)
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a four-star Carolinas wide receiver, who plans on making his way back to Clemson this summer and has a good chance at earning an offer from the Tigers. Clemson (...)
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with one of Clemson’s top defensive tackle targets in the class of 2023 – Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Jamaal Jarrett – to get the latest on (...)
“The little team that could” is how Michael Carrier describes Team Swish, which just won the NCAAU (North Carolina Amateur Athletic Union) State Championship in Greensboro, N.C., during Mother’s Day weekend. Carrier, who now lives in Greensboro, resided previously in Highlands and became involved in assisting with a...
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte 49ers plan to double the seating capacity at the school’s on-campus football stadium as part of a long-term facilities plan released Tuesday afternoon. The initial phase, including expansion of Jerry Richardson Stadium and building a combination soccer-lacrosse stadium, will cost $102 million and depend entirely on private fundraising to pay for the projects.
CHARLOTTE — In the midst of all the drama surrounding the stalled Carolina Panthers headquarters in Rock Hill, it might be easy to forget about another splashy sports development that was announced in recent years. Could the planned headquarters for 23XI Racing be hitting the skids, too?. [ALSO READ:...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s one of the most significant accomplishments in motorsports, and it was achieved by a former NASCAR driver who now lives in Rowan County. Donnie Allison, a member of the famed “Alabama Gang,” brother of Bobby Allison, and uncle of Davey Allison, was the victor in the 1970 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, and he also managed a top 5 finish in the Indy 500.
In 1946, North Wilkesboro Speedway cost $1,500 to build. Now, one of NASCAR’s original tracks will return to action thanks to an $18 million makeover. Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and at the epicenter of the post-war moonshine black market, the speedway is an integral part of stock car racing’s North Carolina roots.
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – William Mitchell of Charlotte tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Mitchell bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Arrowood Corner on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, May 27, the Carowinds’ premier water park will reopen after its seasonal closure with a splash. It will allow for guests to celebrate the culture of the Carolina coast and enjoy more than 28 attractions for families and thrill-seekers, as well as resort-style amenities with the luxury of a […]
This is NOT a drill people! Harold’s Chicken is coming to Charlotte! The popular fast food fried chicken chain will be opening in the University City are in June. (440 East McCullough Drive to be exact). Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar will serve fried chicken with their signature “mild sauce”. It will also have a full bar, hookah bar, and a weekend brunch.
It would be nice if my rent was lower. My significant other and I split the rent, but I couldn’t even pay the rent with one paycheck. (Thanks to inflation) RentCafe recently compiled a list of the most desirable cities in the U.S. for renters. The top city on the list is located in the state of North Carolina. Data were analyzed for hundreds of cities across the country. RentCafe then narrowed it down to 115 candidates for the best cities to be a renter in 2022. As indicated by the data, smaller cities offer the best quality of life for renters, as they represent half of the top 50 cities.
Few things do the trick on a hot day like a cold treat does. Ice cream is always an option, but what if you’re looking to venture out a bit? Well, this is the guide for you. Here are nine places in Charlotte that have frozen treats to help you cool off. Bonus: Here are […]
Leave the kids behind and indulge in South End’s newest immersive venue, The Puttery, a 21+ mini golf course that’s made its way from Texas to NC just in time for summer. There are different immersive, beautifully designed courses in every location that are meant to transport guests to another world. The Library, designed like, well, an antique library, complete with a section dedicated to other academic subjects, like the planets, or the Illusions Course, made to trick the eye.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time for another yoga workout with Kara McConaghy from Yogate4EliteAthletes. These are great stretches to do if you have an office job where you're sitting all day. These exercises will help prevent sciatica issues and lower back pain. Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body. Certain stretches may provide some relief for people experiencing sciatica-related pain. Anecdotally, most people with sciatica do find that stretching helps relieve pain. However, anyone with this symptom should speak with a doctor before doing any stretching exercises to avoid further injury. Let’s get started. First you need an armless office chair or something similar.
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A secluded estate on the banks of Lake Norman came on the market late last week as the most expensive home for sale across the Charlotte region at just shy of $7 million. [ALSO READ: Developer plans big residential project on Lake Norman]. Priced at $6.995...
JACKPOT! One North Carolina man hit the jackpot when he won $2 million in a North Carolina lottery win. Robert Hamrick, 53-years-old, thought he was seeing things when he found out he won big with his lottery ticket. The Charlotte Observer reports Hamrick says that he thought he was seeing...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Tuesday released a ranked list of 125 projects that would shuffle locations of magnet programs, reduce reliance on mobile classrooms and take a new approach to high school sports. It’s a first step toward choosing a shorter list of projects for a 2023 bond referendum, the first since...
