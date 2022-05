GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — About a year after the city of Gallatin opened Miracle Park, the largest all-inclusive park in the state, it’s nice to see it being used by athletes of all abilities. The city calls The Miracle League of Gallatin an inclusive program that recognizes the uniqueness of the individual and promotes the love of baseball for all. The program pairs buddies with disabled athletes so everyone can enjoy the love of the game.

