May 24, 2022 - Philanthropists Jeff and Penny Vinik have given $5 million to the Tampa Museum of Art towards its new education center, which will be known as the Vinik Family Education Center. It is part of the museum's ongoing $100 million Centennial Campaign for Renovation and Expansion. In 2019, the Vinik family gifted $5 million to endow the position of executive director. The education center opened on May 16, and will serve as the temporary entrance to the museum while additional renovations are completed on the west side of the building.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO