Having missed out on one coveted young Frenchman, Real Madrid have quickly turned their attention to another. The La Liga champions are on the verge of signing AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in a transfer worth around €80 million, sources told Rodrigo Faez and Julien Laurens of ESPN. The deal is in the latter stages, with the 22-year-old expected to sign a five-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, Faez and Laurens add.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO