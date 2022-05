The job description says you must have experience in overseeing cutting off dairy cows’ tails for sanitary reasons, as well as familiarity with regulations around keeping egg-laying hens in horribly cramped battery cages. But the job description also says you need experience in removing animals from abusive situations and prosecuting abusers. In addition, the application states that it would be desirable if you were familiar with the link between animal abuse and domestic violence because you will be working with child protective services on that very issue.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO