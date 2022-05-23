Lake Miona Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

I absolutely believe that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square should be replaced. These fixtures, add to the charm of the square, and fit in with its theme. Furthermore, I also believe that the Developer should significantly supplement the cost associated with this project, especially since the materials used on the old fixtures, did not stand the test of time. Without these fixtures, the square looks bare, and not as appealing to current and potential future residents.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO