ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Lake Miona Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Miona Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Some Villagers’ trash schedules to be impacted by Memorial Day holiday

The District Office has released information about Memorial Day trash pickup in The Villages. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Ocala office closed due to COVID-19 concern

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s customer service office is closed today. City officials say they are closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. The first floor of the Citizens Service Center will remain closed until Tuesday. They will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, FL
Government
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Mary Sue Rich Community Center

Construction on the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place is making steady progress. The 41,750 square-foot, two-story center, which is located at 1812 NW 21st Avenue in Ocala, will serve as a hub for the community once its doors are opened to the public. The facility will include...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

The square looks bare without the windmill and water tower

I absolutely believe that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square should be replaced. These fixtures, add to the charm of the square, and fit in with its theme. Furthermore, I also believe that the Developer should significantly supplement the cost associated with this project, especially since the materials used on the old fixtures, did not stand the test of time. Without these fixtures, the square looks bare, and not as appealing to current and potential future residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
villages-news.com

CDD 6 supervisors differ on raising residents’ maintenance assessment fees

Community Development District 6 supervisors have differing opinions about raising maintenance assessment fees in the coming year. Supervisor Tom Griffith raised the idea of a small increase during a budget workshop Wednesday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He said he is worried about inflation and skyrocketing costs. “I don’t think it’s...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

District offers answers about Brownwood windmill, water tower

Two landmarks at Brownwood Paddock Square were taken down last week as a precaution before the start of hurricane season. Crews deconstructed the windmill and water tower after a recent inspection showed the wooden posts on the structures had decayed due to 10-plus years of weather, humidity, sun and water exposure, according to District Property Management.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood approves zoning change paving way for McDonald’s across from The Villages

Wildwood commissioners have approved a zoning change paving the way for a new McDonald’s restaurant across from The Villages. The new fast-food restaurant will be located off State Road 44 next to Sparr Building and Farm Supply in Wildwood, across from Grand Traverse Plaza. The address of the 4,444-square-foot restaurant will be 6006 Signature Road. It will be built on 1.187 acres. The McDonald’s restaurant will include a drive-through lane.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

No turnpike through Citrus County, Commissioners say

'Let’s not be blind to the potential for us to ruin our own futures.'. The state should study extending Florida’s Turnpike north and west, but remove potential routes through Citrus County. County Commissioners reached that unanimous consensus during a Tuesday morning workshop, following two hours of public comment...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Letter to the editor: Dunnellon chamber does not speak for the City of Dunnellon says the council

I believe we have come to the ultimate point in time that Florida voters absolutely must remove from all political offices those persons who are the captains of greed bent on destroying our state’s natural resources in order to support the ballooning profit motives of real estate investors, developers and road builders. These companies come to Marion County to reap a bonanza, do not support the infrastructure accompanying their vast commercial property and high-density housing projects, cash in their chips and walk away. What they create in the process with their excavators and bulldozers is a severely wounded landscape stripped of anything that resembles the natural beauty of rural Marion County.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who crashed golf cart after Christmas Parade gets deal in DUI

A Villager who crashed her golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing after she began drinking hours earlier at the Christmas Parade has secured a deal in her drunk driving case. Karen Frances Hackett, 63, of the Village of Liberty Park, pleaded no contest Tuesday to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed in exchange for the plea.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy