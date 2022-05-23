Lake Miona Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

The District Office has released information about Memorial Day trash pickup in The Villages. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s customer service office is closed today. City officials say they are closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. The first floor of the Citizens Service Center will remain closed until Tuesday. They will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - If your Memorial Day plans include a trip down Dunnellon’s rainbow river, you might want to consider bringing your own kayak, canoe, or inflatable. A new policy approved by the Dunnellon City Council limits where businesses can do business. “Under this leadership of the city...
The construction of Canter, a 320-unit luxury multifamily community, is set to begin in southwest Ocala. Canter is being developed by Thompson Thrift Residential, an affiliate of Thompson Thrift, and will be located at 4945 SW 49th Place, across the street from HCA Florida West Marion Hospital. The 23-acre site...
CLERMONT, Fla. – Businesses in Lake County are being forced to shut their doors because of nationwide problems — workforce shortages and inflation. Uncle Kenny’s Barbecue in Clermont is one of those locations. The award-winning barbecue joint said it can’t get enough workers. “We really struggle...
Residents of The Villages are howling at the notion of using their money to pay for the replacement of the rotted wood of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. District Manager Kenny Blocker went into full damage-control mode with a front page story in Tuesday’s edition of...
Construction on the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place is making steady progress. The 41,750 square-foot, two-story center, which is located at 1812 NW 21st Avenue in Ocala, will serve as a hub for the community once its doors are opened to the public. The facility will include...
I absolutely believe that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square should be replaced. These fixtures, add to the charm of the square, and fit in with its theme. Furthermore, I also believe that the Developer should significantly supplement the cost associated with this project, especially since the materials used on the old fixtures, did not stand the test of time. Without these fixtures, the square looks bare, and not as appealing to current and potential future residents.
A Community Development District 5 supervisor has proposed a broader involvement in the examination of Morse Boulevard traffic woes north of County Road 466 in The Villages. Supervisor Reed Panos, who is a candidate for the Sumter County Commission, raised the idea during a CDD 5 budget workshop Wednesday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Community Development District 6 supervisors have differing opinions about raising maintenance assessment fees in the coming year. Supervisor Tom Griffith raised the idea of a small increase during a budget workshop Wednesday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He said he is worried about inflation and skyrocketing costs. “I don’t think it’s...
Two landmarks at Brownwood Paddock Square were taken down last week as a precaution before the start of hurricane season. Crews deconstructed the windmill and water tower after a recent inspection showed the wooden posts on the structures had decayed due to 10-plus years of weather, humidity, sun and water exposure, according to District Property Management.
Wildwood commissioners have approved a zoning change paving the way for a new McDonald’s restaurant across from The Villages. The new fast-food restaurant will be located off State Road 44 next to Sparr Building and Farm Supply in Wildwood, across from Grand Traverse Plaza. The address of the 4,444-square-foot restaurant will be 6006 Signature Road. It will be built on 1.187 acres. The McDonald’s restaurant will include a drive-through lane.
This cormorant managed to grab a huge catfish at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. He was even able to take off while holding his catch. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Program change asks residents to donate working household electronics, bring electronics to recycling drop-off or place electronics in garbage for curbside collection. Public information sessions to be held throughout month of June.
BUSHNELL, Fla. — Parts of a Central Florida RV park have been underwater for days and the county said it’s not responsible for the flooding. The flooding is happening inside the Red Oaks RV Resort in Bushnell. Floodwaters are surrounding homes, sidewalks and benches and even air conditioning...
Villagers are distressed about losing live oaks in their backyard to rental town houses. The annexation of about 12 acres for the Townhomes at Powell and commercial development was unanimously approved Monday night by the Wildwood City Commission over the objections of residents of Buttercup Way in the Village of Pinellas.
'Let’s not be blind to the potential for us to ruin our own futures.'. The state should study extending Florida’s Turnpike north and west, but remove potential routes through Citrus County. County Commissioners reached that unanimous consensus during a Tuesday morning workshop, following two hours of public comment...
I believe we have come to the ultimate point in time that Florida voters absolutely must remove from all political offices those persons who are the captains of greed bent on destroying our state’s natural resources in order to support the ballooning profit motives of real estate investors, developers and road builders. These companies come to Marion County to reap a bonanza, do not support the infrastructure accompanying their vast commercial property and high-density housing projects, cash in their chips and walk away. What they create in the process with their excavators and bulldozers is a severely wounded landscape stripped of anything that resembles the natural beauty of rural Marion County.
A Villager who crashed her golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing after she began drinking hours earlier at the Christmas Parade has secured a deal in her drunk driving case. Karen Frances Hackett, 63, of the Village of Liberty Park, pleaded no contest Tuesday to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed in exchange for the plea.
Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, May 25), no backpacks will be allowed at all PCPS school sites for the remainder of the current school year. The last day of school for students is Friday, May 27. For the rest of this week, students may carry bags no larger than a small purse....
