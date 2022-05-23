ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lesher Middle School Principal Tom Dodd selected as next Windsor High School principal

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago

The longtime principal of Lesher Middle School will be crossing county — and district — lines to step in as Windsor High School’s principal next year.

Tom Dodd has spent the last 17 years leading Lesher, one of Poudre School District’s 10 middle schools, and has worked and studied in education for 29 years. Before coming to Lesher, he worked as a vice principal in Aspen and associate principal in Eagle, Colorado.

He is set to begin the new role in Weld RE-4 School District in June.

Previous coverage: Q&A with Lesher Middle School Principal Tom Dodd

Dodd has a doctorate in educational leadership from Pennsylvania State University, a superintendent’s license and two master’s degrees from Adams State University, according to Lesher’s website.

During his time at Lesher, the school was named a Colorado school to watch and a national breakthrough school for its focus on “collaborative leadership, personalization, and curriculum, instruction and assessment,” according to PSD.

Related: PSD graduates more than 2,200 students in a ceremony marking 'return to normal'

Dodd has also received a number of personal accolades over the last two decades.

In 2016, he was recognized as the 2016 Colorado Middle Level and Secondary Principal of the Year by the Colorado Association of School Executives and Colorado Association of Secondary School Principals. In 2017, he was named the National Secondary Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals and, in 2018, he was selected as the Colorado Administrator of the Year by the Colorado Society of Health and Physical Educators.

“We're confident that Dr. Dodd will continue the legacy of excellence for which Windsor High School is well known,” said Weld RE-4 in a press release late last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f96IS_0fnfwSzY00

Weld RE-4 news: Windsor school board rejects proposed charter school's cash offer for district land

Molly Bohannon covers education for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Lesher Middle School Principal Tom Dodd selected as next Windsor High School principal

