Fulton County, NY

Gunna Reportedly Denied Bond Over Witness Tampering Concerns

By bignoah256
 3 days ago

A Fulton County Judge denied bond for Gunna, citing concerns about witness tampering in his RICO case.

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

It’s been two weeks since Atlanta rapper Gunna surrendered to Fulton County authorities on a RICO indictment he was named in. Since then, his legal team has remained consistent in their messaging that he is innocent and the courts are trying to use lyrics to falsely portray him.

Today, Judge Ural Glanville denied his bond due to witness tamper concerns, according to Billboard. Prosecutors also allege Gunna is serving a “command” role within the gang that allegedly doubles as the YSL record label.

During the hearing, Gunna and his legal team offered up several assurances for bond conditions, including a $750k secured bond, house arrest with electronic monitoring, and forfeiture of three properties. In addition, his parents would also put up their homes and allow persecutors to record all phone call communications.

Where do we go from here?

Authorities continue to object to Brian Steel representing multiple people in the case, pushing Young Thug’s bond hearing to be delayed. Young Thug’s hearing will now take place on June 2. Gunna’s trial date has been set for even later: January 9, 2023. More than likely, his attorney will file a renewed motion for bond later.

You can watch moments from the hearing below.

