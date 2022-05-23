RHOA Unlikely Friend Files: Kenya Defends Drew From Her Hubby’s Gaslighting, Makes Marc Daly Comparison

A Real Housewife of Atlanta was defended by an unlikely ally who put her husband in his place. In a surprising moment during Sunday’s episode of #RHOA, Drew Sidora was defended by Kenya Moore while on a cast trip to New York.

As previously reported Drew’s marital woes are playing out in season 14 and viewers have seen her hubby Ralph continuously gaslight her, in particular when it comes to a female assistant who offered to give him a massage.

Ralph Pittman Speaks On His Assistant On RHOA

While at a group dinner, Ralph and Drew were candid about the strain the assistant drama put on their marriage. The group that consisted of Sanya and Aaron, Kandi and Todd, Shereé, Kenya, and Marlo—was also candid when voicing their opinions on the situation.

“I had to fire the assistant,” Pittman said to the group. “I guess a question is, How do you finally get over it and say, ‘This is something that happened in the past and now we can move beyond it.'”

Kandi told him however that it “looked real crazy” but Ralph continued.

“And it can [look crazy] if you don’t understand the context behind it!” said Ralph. “I did own my part … But it wasn’t like Ralph said, ‘Hey, let me go and grab this assistant with a big butt!’ [Drew and I] were having some extremely bad growing pains as well as we were trying to do business together. We were in a dark place.” “That’s even worse for you to have a woman who was around who was working closely with you,” responded Kandi. “I don’t understand how you don’t see how she would feel a way.” “Why are we even recounting this anymore?” asked Ralph trying to move past the conversation. “Something occurs to you a different way than it occurs to me and it’s fine.”

Kenya Moore Defends Drew Sidora

Ralph might have met his match with Kenya. The RHOA hubby was swiftly shut down by the housewife who told him flat-out that he was disrespectful to Drew.

“See, let me say this to you right now. If my husband said that to me, I would flip this table over because that is so disrespectful,” said Kenya. You’re basically saying that she’s lying and how it happened was not how it happened. That would piss me the f— off if somebody said that to me to my face, especially if I’m hurting. Do you not understand that? You’re tearing her down.”

She also compared Ralph’s history of gaslighting” to her estranged husband, Marc Daly who had a documented history of being disrespectful to her.

“Ralph, you remind me so much of Marc, it’s crazy,” added Kenya. “She doesn’t want to feel invalidated. She doesn’t want to say something and you get defensive and you say, ‘You’re crazy for thinking that.’ ” “He’s an a***hole,” she added to some of the other ladies at the table. “He’s an a***hole. I have seen the way he speaks to her and it reminds me of times when Marc would speak to me like that.”

OOP!

Kenya defending Drew made RHOA watchers light up with reactions considering that Drew and Kenya previously had beef.

What do YOU think about Kenya defending Drew on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”?