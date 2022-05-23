ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

#RHOA Unlikely Friend Files: Kenya Defends Drew From Her Hubby’s Gaslighting, Makes Marc Daly Comparison

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

A Real Housewife of Atlanta was defended by an unlikely ally who put her husband in his place. In a surprising moment during Sunday’s episode of #RHOA, Drew Sidora was defended by Kenya Moore while on a cast trip to New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Kzd9_0fnfwDzt00
Source: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/ Paras Griffin / Getty

As previously reported Drew’s marital woes are playing out in season 14 and viewers have seen her hubby Ralph continuously gaslight her, in particular when it comes to a female assistant who offered to give him a massage.

Ralph Pittman Speaks On His Assistant On RHOA

While at a group dinner, Ralph and Drew were candid about the strain the assistant drama put on their marriage. The group that consisted of Sanya and Aaron, Kandi and Todd, Shereé, Kenya, and Marlo—was also candid when voicing their opinions on the situation.

“I had to fire the assistant,” Pittman said to the group. “I guess a question is, How do you finally get over it and say, ‘This is something that happened in the past and now we can move beyond it.'”

Kandi told him however that it “looked real crazy” but Ralph continued.

“And it can [look crazy] if you don’t understand the context behind it!” said Ralph. “I did own my part … But it wasn’t like Ralph said, ‘Hey, let me go and grab this assistant with a big butt!’ [Drew and I] were having some extremely bad growing pains as well as we were trying to do business together. We were in a dark place.”

“That’s even worse for you to have a woman who was around who was working closely with you,” responded Kandi. “I don’t understand how you don’t see how she would feel a way.”

“Why are we even recounting this anymore?” asked Ralph trying to move past the conversation. “Something occurs to you a different way than it occurs to me and it’s fine.”

Kenya Moore Defends Drew Sidora

Ralph might have met his match with Kenya. The RHOA hubby was swiftly shut down by the housewife who told him flat-out that he was disrespectful to Drew.

“See, let me say this to you right now. If my husband said that to me, I would flip this table over because that is so disrespectful,” said Kenya. You’re basically saying that she’s lying and how it happened was not how it happened. That would piss me the f— off if somebody said that to me to my face, especially if I’m hurting. Do you not understand that? You’re tearing her down.”

She also compared Ralph’s history of gaslighting” to her estranged husband, Marc Daly who had a documented history of being disrespectful to her.

“Ralph, you remind me so much of Marc, it’s crazy,” added Kenya. “She doesn’t want to feel invalidated. She doesn’t want to say something and you get defensive and you say, ‘You’re crazy for thinking that.’ ”

“He’s an a***hole,” she added to some of the other ladies at the table. “He’s an a***hole. I have seen the way he speaks to her and it reminds me of times when Marc would speak to me like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sr3ww_0fnfwDzt00
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

OOP!

Kenya defending Drew made RHOA watchers light up with reactions considering that Drew and Kenya previously had beef.

What do YOU think about Kenya defending Drew on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”?

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Kenya Moore’s Marc Daly Divorce Continues, Restaurateur Still Requesting Legal Fees, Claims To Moore Manor

Looks like things are still far from finished when it comes to an ATL housewife’s divorce. Yes, Kenya Moore is still married to her estranged ex, and yes, there’s more news to report about their ongoing split. A new court order shows that Moore and Marc Daly have reached a confidentiality agreement and they’re finally working towards a settlement.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Says Kandi Burruss Has Too Much Power + Wants Phaedra Parks Back on RHOA

Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks had a very ugly fallout. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks had a very controversial exit from the show. During season 9, her issues with Kandi Burruss worsened. Phaedra soured on the friendship after she split from Apollo Nida. Apollo was headed back to prison for fraud, and he left some of his belongings over at Kandi and Todd Tucker’s home. When Phaedra found out, she was heated. She felt like Kandi had shown more support to Apollo than she did Phaedra. This bothered her because she said the divorce was painful. However, Kandi didn’t see it this way. She accused Phaedra of moving on quickly to another man. And Kandi also claimed that Phaedra was discussing marrying the man. So Kandi took it as Phaedra was handling the divorce well. She didn’t think holding Apollo’s items would be upsetting.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is Marlo Hampton Dating? The ‘RHOA’ Star’s Billionaire Ex Bought Her a House

Since Marlo Hampton first appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s been on the receiving of a lot of questions and criticisms about her life. Many inquiries have been made regarding Marlo’s job, her decision to take in her nephews, and how she keeps herself in a Rolls Royce. As a long-time "friend" of the show, though, Marlo only had to share certain parts of her life with Bravo’s audience.
NFL
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Reacts To NeNe Leakes’ Racism Lawsuit Against Bravo

For her fourteenth season tagline, Kandi Burruss nails it. “I ain’t never skipped a beat or a bag.” And the longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta star has certainly gotten a lot of “bags” from Bravo. So I can’t really blame her for wanting nothing to do with the recent lawsuit that former costar NeNe Leakes filed against […] The post Kandi Burruss Reacts To NeNe Leakes’ Racism Lawsuit Against Bravo appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

I loved Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1. And based on the recently released trailer, I have a feeling I’m going to love season 2. Because of the marital status of the housewives cast for the series, it has officially been named Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Catchy! The cast includes former Real […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Sidora
Person
Kenya Moore
Bossip

So Sorry: Pastor Jamal Bryant Apologizes For Kevin Samuels ‘GoFundMe Funeral’ Comments, Confirms Fundraiser Was Fake

A Pastor whose comments about a controversial YouTuber recently went viral is issuing an apology. As previously reported New Birth Missionary Baptist Church leader Jamal Bryant was bible thumped by a holy heaping of people because he shaded Kevin Samuels during a recent sermon. The post So Sorry: Pastor Jamal Bryant Apologizes For Kevin Samuels ‘GoFundMe Funeral’ Comments, Confirms Fundraiser Was Fake appeared first on Bossip.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaslighting
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James Sings Her Heart Out & Admits She’s ‘A Lil Pitchy’ in New Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James may not be trying out for The Voice anytime soon, but that’s OK. Shady Baby, whom Union shares with husband Dwayne Wade, doesn’t need a TV show or professional microphone to sing — she just needs passion and her thousands of devoted fans to admire her. Which, according to her latest Instagram video, she definitely has! The little girl posted a video to her official Instagram (@kaaviajames) today, featuring her belting out “It’s a Small World” for the camera. It’s the best! View this post on Instagram A...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shine My Crown

'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Storyline Slammed As 'Fake' By OG Housewife

On Sunday, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" viewers were thrown after Drew Sidora's assistant, Anthony allegedly spread a rumor that her husband, Ralph Pittman, is gay. Kenya Moore was celebrating her daughter Brooklyn's three-year birthday party. Drew then chose the opportunity to raise whispers that co-star Shereé Whitfield, who had previously hired, Anthony, owed him some hard-earned coins.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Porsha and Cynthia have 'reconnected' amid fan hope for RHOA return

Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, who both left RHOA last season, have reconnected with each other. It comes as fans share their hopes for them to return to the Bravo series, and question why they aren’t making a comeback. After Porsha made her exit, she went on to launch...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy