ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Behind the Meaning of ‘Humpty Dumpty’, the Nursery Rhyme

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PO34_0fnfuuaC00

It’s a refrain we learn as children:

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

All the king’s horses and all the king’s men

Couldn’t put Humpty together again.

But just because we’re aware of something, doesn’t mean we know much about it.

Where did this nursery rhyme come from and what does it mean, exactly? Who is Humpty Dumpty and why was he sitting on a wall, to begin with?

Answering these questions is precisely the point of this feature. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the meaning behind the song, “Humpty Dumpty.”

Origins of Humpty Dumpty

The main character of the little song, or nursery rhyme, is an egg named Humpty Dumpty. The song, which has origins in England, most likely began as a riddle. The first recorded version of the rhyme dates back to 1797 and the song was written in 1870 in James William Elliot’s book, National Nursery Rhymes and Nursery Songs.

In the United States, the story was made popular by the Broadway actor George L. Fox in the pantomime musical of the same name, which ran from 1868 to 1869 with a total of nearly 500 performances.

In 1871, Humpty Dumpty was referred to in Lewis Carroll’s 1871 book, Through the Looking-Glass, which was a sequel to Alice in Wonderland. In that book, Humpty Dumpty was described as an egg. And author James Joyce used Humpty as a metaphor for the fall of man in the novel Finnegans Wake.

Rhyme Structure

Today, the nursery rhyme is delivered as a single “quatrain,” or four-line effort, which follows the AABB rhyme scheme. The melody commonly associated with the rhyme was first recorded by composer and nursery rhyme collector, James William Elliott.

However, the earliest version of the rhyme comes from 1797 and looks and sounds much different compared to the more commonly known version and meaning today. Those lyrics go:

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

Four-score Men and Four-score more,

Could not make Humpty Dumpty where he was before.

Further, in 1810 a different version was recorded with slightly different wording and meaning:

Humpty Dumpty sate on a wall,

Humpti Dumpti had a great fall;

Threescore men and threescore more,

Cannot place Humpty dumpty as he was before.

Later, other versions popped up, though they didn’t have as long a shelf-life, if you will, as the more commonly known versions today.

The Oxford English Dictionary

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, in the 17th century, the term “humpty dumpty” referred to a drink made of brandy boiled with ale. The term also was an 18th-century bit of slang for a short and clumsy person.

The Egg, The Riddle

Originally, the nursery rhyme may have been more of a riddle to recite—perhaps in bars as people drank their brandy in ale.

The riddle may have had an answer for the question: what might sit on a wall and, when it falls, can’t be put back together again? Answer: an egg.

Now, though, the answer is baked into the riddle and verse because it is so well known.

Others have suggested that Humpty Dumpty is, in fact, a reference to King Richard III of England who was depicted as a humpback in several places, including in Shakespeare’s play.

Others have suggested Humpty was a reference to a Cardinal or even a tortoise.

More recently, Humpty has shown up more and more in pop culture. The pop band AJR even wrote a song named after the famous egg, using him as a metaphor for keeping secrets.

Ultimate Conclusions

“Humpty Dumpty” remains one of the most famous nursery rhymes ever. Because it’s short, it’s fun and it’s concise, largely.

But also because it’s mysterious. Reciting the rhyme, one can’t help but wonder: what does this mean?

Perhaps it’s a metaphor for things breaking. Once an egg is shattered this is no putting it back together, not for you, not for the king’s men.

Or, maybe, more than a metaphor for a shattered vase, it’s a reference to a fallen king or monarch. Once a leader falls, there is no going back.

Another theory is that a “Humpty Dumpty” was a slang term for a cannon that was managed to get atop a tower wall and fire down below. Really, though, it could mean anything. A cannon, a king, an egg, a vase, a short person, a drink, an idea.

In the end, that’s the point. Humpty Dumpty can be anything.

Even us.

Illustration by Sir John Tenniel 19th Century Illustration / Gettyimages.com

Comments / 117

MoonStar
3d ago

oh stop, they are just letting you know where the rhyme came from!! Stop the frigging madness of complaining about everything

Reply(2)
64
Megan Greer Mitchell
2d ago

Its also about a cannon during a battle in England that fell off of a fort wall and was beyond repair. "The king's men" couldn't put him back together again....

Reply(2)
20
Derringer Bow
3d ago

There sure are a lot of strange nursery rhymes out there. Many of them originated centuries ago which explains the unusual lyrics.

Reply(1)
24
Related
talentrecap.com

Jonathan Goodwin is Paralyzed After ‘AGT: Extreme’ Accident

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin and his fiancée, actress Amanda Abbington, have been updating fans about his condition following a serious accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last year. As a result of the accident, Goodwin is now paralyzed from the waist down. Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Carroll
Person
John Tenniel
Person
Shakespeare
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
WNCT

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursery Rhymes
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know Willie Nelson Wrote That Were Made Famous by Other Artists

At 89, Willie Nelson is one of the longest living legends in country music with a catalog of music reflective of his nearly 70-year career. Beginning his career in the 1950s, Nelson has never stopped. He released 72 albums (as of press time), including his most recent 2022 release A Beautiful Time, a collection of original songs by Nelson, as well as covers of songs by The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, and Chris Stapleton.
ENTERTAINMENT
pethelpful.com

Parrot’s Cute Little Singing Voice Has People Impressed

Some animals are natural born stars. They have that special je ne sais quoi that can’t be taught. We’ve all seen dogs who know how to perform the craziest tricks or cats who are super smart. But we were absolutely blown away by the talent of one parrot on TikTok. And we guess you could say we’re now his biggest fans.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Costar Diane McBain Remembers Why The King Had ‘Trouble’ on 1966’s ‘Spinout’ Film

While Elvis Presley is most well-known for his singing career, the King also made a name for himself as an actor, starring with Diane McBain at one point. The two legends worked together on “Spinout,” a 1966 film following singer and race car driver Mike McCoy. Mike has to choose between marrying the girl he loves or driving her father’s car in a famous race. He’s also pursued by two other women, including McBain’s character.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy