Light spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of FBI. The fourth season of FBI has been a tumultuous one that already lost a member of the team for good with the death of Rina, and had to say goodbye to Maggie while she recovers from her exposure to sarin gas. Now, the finale is on the way, and according to the showrunner, it will be a “really exciting” episode for Jubal. Whether or not that’s good news for Jubal remains to be seen, because “really exciting” on FBI can translate to “really dangerous” when it comes to finales!

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO