GOSHEN, Ind. – During a press conference Monday afternoon, the name of the alleged shooter in the shooting in Goshen on Rosemare Court was released. Police were called to Rosemare Court for reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon. Four siblings were shot at the home - one died and three were transported to the hospital. A fifth person, the suspected shooter, was also located inside the home. David Varela Morales was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

3 DAYS AGO