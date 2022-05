Old Forge, NY – Water Safari Resort including New York’s largest water theme park, Enchanted Forest Water Safari, are gearing up for opening day on Wednesday, June 15. With no changes in federal and state mandates, COVID restrictions are a concern of the past. Team members are busy preparing for the season opening in all departments to welcome guests this summer. The weather is anticipated to be very conducive for water park enthusiasts according to Farmer’s Almanac, which is predicting New York and Northeast will have seasonably warm weather that is drier than normal.

MOHAWK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO