Kent, OH

Kent State Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Bill Lawson announces retirement

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Kent State Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Bill Lawson announced his retirement Monday afternoon following the completion of the 2022 season, closing a near four-decade coaching career capped by a highly successful 17-year stint with the Golden Flashes.

“Kent State is an incredible place, and has meant so much to me and my family for the past 17 years," Lawson said. “For my wife, Jodie, and I to be afforded the privilege of watching both our children compete for Kent State athletics was simply amazing. It has been a pleasure to work with so many talented and wonderful people over the years. Thank you to President (Todd) Diacon for the great vision for Kent State University, and (KSU Director of Athletics) Randale Richmond for breathing new life into the athletics department. I’d also like to thank (former KSU Director of Athletics) Laing Kennedy for giving me the opportunity to be part of such a great university experience all those years ago. Thank you to all administrators, assistant coaches, and most of all, the student-athletes throughout the years. All are champions in my book.

“I will forever cherish my time and memories as a Golden Flash.”

Just over a week ago Lawson captured his first men’s title at the Mid-American Conference Outdoor Championships, his 13th league crown as leader of the track and field/cross country programs. He has coached two individual national champions (Matthias Tayala, 2014 men’s hammer throw and Danniel Thomas-Dodd, 2017 shot put) and 72 All-Americans, and has been named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Great Lakes Region Coach of the Year five times while leading the Flashes.

“Congratulations to Coach Lawson on 17 tremendous seasons at Kent State," Richmond said. “His tireless efforts helped Kent State track and field become a consistent force on the conference, national and international stages. We’re so thankful to have had his imprint on our program and our student-athletes. His impact has truly been transformational. We wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter.”

Lawson, an Illinois native, spent six years as an assistant coach at national powerhouse Oregon before taking over the Kent State track and field program in 2005. He started his collegiate coaching career at his alma mater, Northern Iowa, serving as associate head coach for 15 years. Lawson was a four-time Division II All-American at Northern Iowa in the decathlon, pole vault and triple jump.

Lawson’s daughter Abbie was a four-year starter for the Kent State women’s soccer team, while his son T.J. was a five-time All-American in the multi-events for the Flashes and is currently training for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

